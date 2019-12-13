Iris Gathers paused for a moment, looking back longingly at her son's picture on a Christmas tree inside John Wesley United Methodist Church.

It had been nearly three months since her son, 25-year-old Kevin Holmes, was gunned down at a Walmart parking lot on Dorchester Road. The weeks since have been heavy.

"This has been so difficult, trying to live without him," Gathers said. "We spent a lot of time together. Just missing him, we just went through Thanksgiving without him being there. Now we're about to go through Christmas without him."

Gathers was one of at least two dozen people present at a candlelight vigil Friday night at the West Ashley church. The event, now in its 20th year, is organized by the Survivors of Homicide Support Group, a collaboration between the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and Medical University Hospital's National Crime Victims Research and Treatment Center.

So far this year, the tri-county has seen 79 homicides, the highest number recorded since 2015 when there were 80, according to a Post and Courier database.

Holmes left six children, three boys and three girls, behind, his mother said.

A Georgia teenager, 18-year-old Ke'varius Sparks, was arrested shortly after the Sept. 26 shooting and charged with murder after Holmes died on Oct. 7.

"Being here just allows me to see how other families are dealing with this; to give support and to get support as well," Gathers said. "It's the beginning of the process."

She had a simple message for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one, particularly to an incident of violent crime or an accident: Find a support group.

"This is something that you cannot go through alone," Gathers said.

Others shared their stories, too.

Nedra Myers lost her daughter, 37-year-old Ebony, on Sept. 26 after she tried to leave him.

Ebony had been trying to escape an abusive relationship that started before she and her husband, 33-year-old Romane Clare, were married, family said in October.

Clare is accused of shooting Ebony twice at their North Charleston home before fleeing to Florida where he was later arrested.

"It's a lot of sadness," Myers said. "Ebony was such a protector and a bold and happy person. We miss her spirit. We miss her kindness. This time of year is even more sad because this is Christmas and you're supposed to be happy but we're still mourning and we're still sad."

Being a part of the vigil made her feel as if Ebony was still alive, her mother said. And going to the support group's meetings has helped as well.

"Knowing that other people are experiencing a lot of what I'm experiencing helps so much," Myers said. "It just keeps me going because if I stop, sometimes I just break down so bad. I'm around others that have been through the same experience."

Speaking at the beginning of the vigil, Easter LaRoche, a victim advocate with the Sheriff's Office, said that in the last 20 years, the support group has touched more that 12,000 people who've lost someone to homicide.

"The theme is love," LaRoche said. "It's not a funeral. It's a celebration ... of their lives."