Unsure who to vote for in next week's Charleston mayoral runoff election?

The Post and Courier devised an online quiz based on the differences between incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg and long-serving City Councilman Mike Seekings.

Tecklenburg is finishing his first four-year term and Seekings has served 10 years on council, so their records are similar. And both have agreed the biggest issues facing the city are flooding and overdevelopment.

The runoff election is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 19. The runoff will also fill the City Council District 3 seat currently held by Councilman James Lewis. He faces local business owner Jason Sakran in that race.

Meanwhile, there’s still time for people to request an absentee ballots. In-person absentee voting may be done during regular business hours at the Charleston County Board of Elections and voter Registration’s office at 4367 Headquarters Road in North Charleston. Those who would like a ballot sent by mail may call 843-744-8683. All ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. Nov. 19.

All city of Charleston residents who registered to vote before Oct. 5 may vote in the mayoral runoff, even if they didn’t vote in the original contest. Only registered voters in District 3 may vote in that race.