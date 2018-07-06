While forecasters eye a surprisingly strong Hurricane Beryl in the Atlantic Ocean, South Carolina coastal residents might want to keep watch on a different storm now a few hundred miles off the Carolinas' coast.
That mess of weather on Friday became a tropical depression, a weaker type of tropical storm. Federal forecasters called for it to become Tropical Storm Chris by Saturday and a hurricane by the time it moves away to sea in mid-week.
Until then, the storm will circle around the Gulf Stream, feeding and strengthening on the warm waters.
For South Carolina, the threats could include gusty winds, rising seas and rip currents.
"It's something we're certainly watching," said meteorologist Mike Stroz with the National Weather Service office in Charleston.
"Our Gulf Stream and coastal shelf waters are richly warm for tropical systems to draw fuel from," said Charleston-based meteorologist Shea Gibson, with the forecasting company WeatherFlow.
Rain could start as early as Sunday, said meteorologist Jeff Masters, with the private forecasting company Weather Underground. The heavier rain will be north of Charleston.
The warm waters off the Southeast coast were identified by forecasters in late June as maybe the most likely place for tropical weather to occur in the near future. Yet most of the Atlantic Basin seemed settled, they said.
So much for that.
The National Hurricane Center on Friday evening did not issue watches or warnings for the tropical depression, expecting the worst of it to stay offshore.
As for Beryl, Hurricane Center forecasters still expect it to fall apart, but have turned its projected path from the Caribbean Sea to just off Haiti and the Dominican Republic, southeast of Florida.