North Charleston police say a person opened fire at a group of people inside a store at Northwoods Mall on Friday afternoon, sending shoppers running.
Officers were called to the mall on report of shots fired just after 3 p.m. The mall was being evacuated when police arrived.
Surveillance cameras captured the shooting inside Champs Sports, a shoe store. North Charleston Police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said an individual fired at a group of "targeted victims" who had walked into the store.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Video footage showed the suspect leaving the mall through an emergency exit. He discarded a handgun in some bushes. Police have secured the weapon.
"There is no longer a threat inside Northwoods Mall," said Deckard, who said the gunfire was an isolated incident.
Officers are looking for the suspect. They have a description of him, which Deckard said the department will provide at a later time. Police are also looking for the people who were the targets of the gunfire.
Kathryn Siders, 25, said she was working out at Planet Fitness when she noticed people running for the door. She had headphones in and didn't hear the gunfire.
"Everyone started running," said Siders, who left her phone behind and followed the others. "Some nice guy was holding the door for everyone as people started running out."
Shoppers and employees at Northwoods Mall have felt a similar panic in the past. People inside the mall bolted for the exits in July 2017 after a man fired a shot during a fight with another person inside Lim's clothing store. No one was injured in that incident.