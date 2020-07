All northbound traffic on the Arthur J. Ravenel Bridge is being diverted after a four-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon, police said.

Around 2 p.m., the Mount Pleasant Police Department tweeted about the collision. It then said all the northbound traffic on the bridge was being diverted to Coleman Boulevard.

One vehicle is overturned, police said. They did not say if anyone was injured.

No further details were immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.