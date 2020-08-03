North Charleston's long-awaited aquatic center opens with limited use amid COVID-19

The Lowcountry's first aquatic center with an Olympic-size pool is open to swimmers, but it'll be some time before the state-of-the-art facility is used to its fullest capacity.

The 53,000-square-foot North Charleston Aquatic Center, capable of hosting national and state competitions, recently opened with restrictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The center, which has been open about two weeks, is available only for lap swimming, allowing only two swimmers per lane.

North Charleston, in partnership with Dorchester District 2, held a formal ribbon cutting for the $22.5 million center last week. Officials spaced themselves out and wore masks at the event, which was not publicly announced due to concerns with crowding amid the pandemic.

The aquatic center is on city-owned land adjacent to Fort Dorchester High School. It contains a 50-meter, 10-lane pool, with spectator seating to accommodate 1,000 guests. There's also a 25-yard therapeutic pool, locker rooms, administrative offices and community meeting space.

Mayor Keith Summey said the facility not only offers a controlled environmental for youths to learn to swim year-round but also provides the city with a venue suitable for high school and college swimming competitions.

Large-scale events at the aquatic center will have an economic impact on North Charleston. Swimming competitions at the center, which is partly funded by North Charleston accommodations taxes, will draw large crowds who will spend money in the city, Summey said.

"It gives us ability to go out and recruit high school tournaments and bring people in for competition sports," Summey said.

The site will serve three high schools, which will use it for practices and meets. The center is also being considered as a space for lessons for elementary students, who would take swimming as part of physical education, said Dorchester District 2 spokeswoman Pat Raynor.

The city plans to work with the school district to provide swim lessons specifically for African American children, as well, Summey said. Reports show a disproportionate number of children who die from drowning are young Black males.

Summey said the city has helped with the Lowcountry Aquatic Project Swimming program, which provides water safety and swimming instruction to kindergartners and first graders in Charleston County Title 1 schools.

The aquatic center has been in the works for years.

It dates to 2012, when the property the aquatic center now occupies went up for sale. Recognizing the site's strategic importance near a growing high school, city officials purchased the land, City Councilman Ron Brinson said.

The school agreed to partner with North Charleston after the city pitched the idea of a larger facility than one being considered by the school district at the time.

Part of the aquatic center project included creating a new access road to Fort Dorchester High School, providing commuters with a second option for entering and exiting the school.

City officials also spoke to the complexities of structuring funding from different governmental agencies.

The school district contributed $7.5 million, which comes from a bond referendum approved by voters in 2012.

City officials said the project is a good example of governments working together, putting aside special desires to serve the region.

The center's price tag grew between $3 million to $4 million over the years due to several additions, including safe poolside flooring and two extra lanes to the main pool, Summey said.

Adjustments also had to be made to ensure the center could handle condensation, the mayor said.

He said the center is money well spent.

“If you’re going to do something, you need to do it first class," Summey said. "It costs a little more to do it the right way.”

Like all other aspects of the city, the center has been making adjustments due to COVID-19. Pool safety signs posted inside instruct people to practice social distancing, wash their hands, cover coughs and sneezes, avoid touching your face and refrain from entering if you're feeling sick.

Water fountain use is also prohibited, and the concession stand has not yet been opened due to coronavirus concerns.

Summey said the facility would see full use once the country as a whole feels there's a control mechanism in place to slow down the virus' spread. He said he thinks the facility will begin to see increased activity by early next year.