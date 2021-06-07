North Charleston's Fourth of July fireworks event returning this summer

NORTH CHARLESTON — The city's annual Fourth of July celebration will return this summer after taking a year off due to the pandemic.

Dubbed by North Charleston as the state's largest fireworks show, the free event takes place 7-10 p.m. July 4 at Riverfront Park on Everglades Avenue.

Mayor Keith Summey said the city had initially wanted to cancel the event for the second year in a row. But officials now feel comfortable with hosting the large outdoor event.

"The pandemic is at a stage now where we feel safe in having it," Summey said.

Riverfront will open at 5 p.m. for parking. DJ Natty Heavy will kick off festivities with music starting at 7 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

The park has no seating, so guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Vehicles should enter the old Navy base via McMillan or Virginia avenues for parking. Shuttles will be available to transport people to Riverfront.

The area has limited parking. The city encourages people to walk, bike, carpool and use ride-share.

Attendees should note that all bags will be searched, grills are not allowed in the park during the festival, and sparklers and outside fireworks are not allowed.

Also, minimal food will be available, so people should bring their own snacks and water.

"Bring what you need with you," Summey said.

A number of the park's major happenings still haven't returned, including the city's World Art Expo and Shovel & Rope's High Water Festival. The Fourth of July event indicates the park could soon begin to see a reappearance of larger events.

"I think this is an opportunity for us to say, 'We're coming back,' " Summey said.

The city recently renovated Riverfront Park to better accommodate guests.

North Charleston invested over $1 million into the recreational space that included upgrades to the boardwalk and pier, and demolishing nonworking restrooms to create more useable park space.