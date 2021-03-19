North Charleston zoning prepares for anticipated growth around Lowcountry Rapid Transit

NORTH CHARLESTON — In preparation of the incoming Lowcountry Rapid Transit system and the development it's expected to draw, the city is creating a plan to make a large corridor more amenable to growth.

The proposed Rivers Avenue Corridor South Overlay District intends to provide a framework for cohesive development design, safe access to transportation and a walkable environment along one of the city's main thoroughfares.

The city's plan also aims to encourage affordable housing in the southern end — an area increasingly expensive to live.

"If you look at the total number of houses the region needs — we’re not meeting that number," said city spokesman Ryan Johnson. "We have to have market-driven solutions."

The city's Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend that City Council approve the plan.

The overlay district would cover roughly 2 miles between Durant Avenue and Success Street along Rivers Avenue, one of the busiest roadways in the Lowcountry.

Rivers Avenue is the future home of the Lowcountry Rapid Transit system. The project, organized by the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, calls for modern bus transportation that will connect Dorchester County to downtown Charleston.

Somewhat mirroring the city's Dorchester Road overlay district, which includes all North Charleston properties in Dorchester County, the Rivers Avenue plan outlines development standards for another part of the city.

The standards include requiring new construction to face Rivers Avenue, and a 10-foot-wide "activity zone" near the road to make space around businesses for outdoor dining and pedestrian amenities. A 12-foot-wide sidewalk is also part of the special district.

Prohibited uses include used auto parts sales, used car sales lots and storage facilities. Parking would also be restricted between Rivers Avenue and the businesses along the road.

State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, D-North Charleston, said the proposal will improve safety for walkers and bikers.

He also said the city's vision helps to ensure the major thoroughfare is prepared for growth. The avenue, which includes gas stations and empty lots, has long suffered from a lack of investment, he said.

“It’s a place that has not had the opportunity to have much development," Pendarvis said.

The legislator is also glad to see progress being made at the state level for safer roadways.

Pendarvis filed the Complete Streets bill in the Legislature earlier this year, calling for designs that promote safer multimodal travel. Pendarvis said he's worked for years to get the state Department of Transportation to adopt a Complete Streets directive.

The directive was adopted recently when S.C. Transportation Secretary Christy Hall directed DOT to prioritize equitable mobility.

In the Lowcountry, the bus rapid transit system is also expected to provide a relief from traffic congestion. A large portion of the entire route, which goes along the U.S. 78 and U.S. 52 corridor (Rivers Avenue), will contain a dedicated bus lane that excludes other kinds of traffic.

North Charleston's plan helps prepare the area for the incoming system, expected to be completed around 2026.

The overlay will help bring around Rivers Avenue development that's more attractive, higher density, and complementary to the transit line, Johnson said.

“It supports (LRT)," he said. "It improves vehicular movements. It allows people to walk and bike safely."

Lowcountry real estate agents also have an eye on North Charleston's south end, which has increasingly become a hub of new development. Near the intersection of Rivers and McMillan avenues, new endeavors include Charleston County's new social services hub and the old Charleston Naval Hospital that's slated to become apartments.

Josh Dix, government affairs director for the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, said the south end is ripe for development and there's strong interest among private investors in the area.

“I think it’s just a matter of getting the zoning in place," Dix said.

North Charleston is also looking at helping keep the area affordable.

According to the plan, there would be no minimum lot size requirements for developments that incorporate 20 percent of units for multifamily housing to be rented to households at or below 80 percent of the average median income, with an affordability period of 20 years.