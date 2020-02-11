North Charleston woman sentenced in connection with toddler's 2014 death

A North Charleston woman was sentenced to more than five years in prison this month in connection with the 2014 death of a 17-month-old girl she was babysitting.

Clara Jean Ellis, 60, pleaded guilty to one count of homicide by child abuse on Thursday, according to court records.

Ellis was given credit for roughly three years served in custody, said Greg Voigt, her defense attorney.

On April 16, 2014, North Charleston police arrived at 5600 Dorchester Road after Ellis called 911. The toddler, Payton Williams, suffered head trauma. Doctors found catastrophic injuries — bleeding and swelling near her brain, bleeding behind her eyes and swelling along her spine.

In 911 tapes, Ellis could be heard struggling to keep the girl awake while speaking with a dispatcher.

“She was standing up and she just fell out,” the woman told a dispatcher. “If I shake her once in a while, she’ll move.”

Payton died on April 19, 2014 at Medical University Hospital.

Authorities initially suspected the girl's father and arrested him, but cell phone records showed he was not at the home when Payton was injured, Voigt said.

The only other adult at the house was Ellis, the attorney said.

She was indicted on Dec. 13, 2016, a few weeks before her Jan. 4 arrest.

The indictment charged Ellis had committed "child abuse or neglect, under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to human life and the child abuse or neglect resulted in the death of the victim."

North Charleston police initially led the investigation, which was later turned over to the State Law Enforcement Division and the S.C. Attorney General's Office.

"The issue of who abused or neglected the child was not determined (in this plea)," Voigt said. "Ultimately, we don't know exactly what happened."

The attorney said authorities did not have evidence to prove that his client abused Payton.

She admitted to not understanding the severity of the child's injury and, thus, not calling 911 until as much as an hour and 15 minutes had passed since the injury, Voigt said.

"She felt terrible about Payton's death," he said. "There's no winners here."

Ellis was sentenced under a section of the statute on homicide by child abuse — aiding and abetting another person to commit child abuse or neglect — calling for a penalty of between 10 and 20 years in prison.

Her 10-year sentence was suspended to 5½ years plus three years probation upon her release, court records show.