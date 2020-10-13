You are the owner of this article.
North Charleston woman found shot to death, police asking public for information

  • Updated
A 41-year-old North Charleston woman was shot dead Monday night, authorities said.

Officers were called to a reported shooting about 10:25 p.m. in the 1900 block of Spruce Boulevard, said Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, a North Charleston police spokesman. 

The location of the shooting is off Morningside Drive near where East Montague Avenue passes over Rivers Avenue.

Officers were directed to a vehicle, where they found the shooting victim, Deckard said. 

She was identified as Shaniqua Dennis by the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

The shooting is the 24th homicide in North Charleston police jurisdiction in 2020 and the 66th in the tri-county, according to a Post and Courier database. 

Further information on the case was not immediately available. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

