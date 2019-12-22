A North Charleston woman died after being shot on Meeting Street early Sunday morning. Another man was shot as well, according to an incident report.
Officers from the North Charleston Police Department arrived on the scene around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday. Both victims were transported to the Medical University Hospital, where the woman died of her injuries.
Police are currently investigating the incident and are speaking with several subjects who were at the scene during the shooting. They ask anyone with information to call 843-554-5700.