North Charleston wants Spinx to shift planned gas station south of former Shipwatch site

North Charleston wants a convenience store chain to reconsider constructing a gas station at the corner of the former Shipwatch Square Shopping Center, an area where the city has been trying for years to attract a grocery store.

News of the gas station appeared to be a setback to future hopes of landing a supermarket, or other kinds of development, that would be spurred by a planned bus rapid transit line that would run along Rivers Avenue.

Omar Muhammad, president of the Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities, said he's glad to hear conversations about an alternative location for the Spinx station.

“Our ideal use for that corner is a grocery store," he said.

Councilman Michael Brown, whose district abuts the Shipwatch site, expressed similar sentiments.

Mayor Keith Summey said city and Charleston County officials recently met with a chief operating officer for Greenville-based Spinx to discuss possibly placing the business about a half-mile south at the corner of Rivers and Cosgrove avenues.

An affiliate of Spinx recently bought just over 3 acres of the former Shipwatch site at McMillan and Rivers avenues for $1.7 million.

“It’s key because it’s so centrally located," Summey said of the Shipwatch property.

The Cosgrove location maintains a Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority bus stop and a county social services building, but the mayor noted the property would become available if the county succeeds in having those services relocated near the Shipwatch Square land.

Local planners also hope to create a transit station at the former shopping center site to serve the 26-mile-long Lowcountry Rapid Transit route. Both county and CARTA officials want to see farther north a transit hub that could replace the Cosgrove CARTA stop, North Charleston spokesman Ryan Johnson said.

Additionally, Summey said a gas station at the Cosgrove intersection would benefit economically from truck traffic coming from the rail yard, which is planned for construction nearby on the old Navy base.

The rail yard will be owned and operated by Charleston-based Palmetto Railways, a division of the S.C. Department of Commerce.

The trucks would commute from the yard to Interstate 26 using an overpass, which would separate vehicular traffic from trains near Cosgrove Avenue and McMillan avenues. The raised roadway would also include a safe pedestrian and recreational multi-use path to Riverfront Park.

The mayor said the city is willing to work with Spinx to ensure that changing locations wouldn't be a "major change in costs."

“I think it works better for them, and I definitely think it works better for the community and for us," Summey said.

Spinx did not return a request seeking comment, but Summey said the organization's representative "listened well" during their conversation.

“He hasn’t said no," Summey said. "If he says no, we’ll work with him to accomplish what he needs to do. It’s not a stopping point. But I think from a business standpoint alone, he’s going to want to service the trucks that come through there with gas and food.”

In an emailed statement, Commerce Department spokeswoman Alex Clark didn't cite the gas station specifically but said the agency looks forward to a continued, supportive partnership with city and county officials, recognizing the role the Navy Base Intermodal Facility will play in stimulating economic development.

The nearly 16-acre Shipwatch site housed a Winn-Dixie grocery store that closed in 2005, leaving the south end of the city without a full-service supermarket.

North Charleston had previously purchased the tract in 2010 and later bought the Spinx parcel in 2011.

In 2017, Greenville-based Shipwatch Investors LLC and affiliates bought the site for nearly $3 million.

Besides a nearby drug distribution center and Postal Service building, the property around Shipwatch is underutilized, Summey said. He added that a shoe store once operating nearby recently closed, further leaving the area in dire need of more retail.

He said things could change, depending on what happens at the vacant square.