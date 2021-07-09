North Charleston using special zonings to help prepare for growth in rural and urban areas

NORTH CHARLESTON — The city is implementing a wave of new transit-friendly zoning rules calling for wide sidewalks and more space for outdoor dining around the Lowcountry Rapid Transit line.

The special overlay districts, which add an additional layer of zoning that help provide consistency in a certain area, are also being used to help preserve the rural character of undeveloped properties across the Ashley River.

North Charleston has already passed two special overlay districts since last year, and a third zoning district is being considered.

Overlays are common tools used by municipalities to help to provide consistency in an area with multiple base zonings, said Kathryn Basha, planning director with the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments.

"With an overlay district, you get some uniformity," she said. "They're really common."

North Charleston's most recent proposal, the Upper 52-78 Overlay District, will soon be reviewed by the city's Public Safety Committee.

The plan couples with the Rivers Avenue Corridor South Overlay District to prepare for expected growth from the Lowcountry Rapid Transit system along U.S. Highways 78 and 52.

The two Rivers Avenue overlays are similar, both focusing on transit-oriented development. The districts call for new development to face Rivers Avenue, the creation of a 12-foot-wide sidewalk and restrictive commercial uses.

What's different is the Upper 52-78 Overlay District includes a plan for a "backage" road that allows drivers to access businesses from the rear.

The back road will help make the corridor safe for cyclists and pedestrians by limiting curb cuts and traffic buildup along busy thoroughfares, Basha said.

"It'll definitely create a much better living space for people using the corridor and want to access transit," Basha said.

North Charleston drew from other cities where these kinds of zonings have been successful.

For example, the idea for an activity zone along Rivers Avenue and University Boulevard was inspired by Mount Pleasant's Boulevard Overlay. That district covers Johnnie Dodds, Coleman to Rifle Range Road, and Chuck Dawley boulevards. The plan calls for an activity zone, or a public, walkable space adjacent to businesses.

"We wanted to create public open space along the corridor that create more pedestrian-scaled activities," said Megan Clark, the city's deputy planning and zoning director.

Basha wrote the Highway Commercial District being used by the town of McClellanville, where residents didn't want commercial corridor to disrupt the rural look and feel of the area. There hasn't been a lot of development in the town since the ordinance was adopted 20 years. But new development, such as a Dollar General, has abided by zoning guidelines, she said.

Similarly, the Oakland Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant sits in a special district that called for the complex's deep buffer and controlled access points, Basha said.

North Charleston is also paying attention to development in rural parts of the region.

The Ashley River Road Corridor Overlay covers the city's 9,000 acres where North Charleston hopes to maintain the scenic character as a 1,000-home complex is under construction.

The plan calls for more open space by clustering development, a 200-foot-wide buffer, trails and limited curb cuts onto S.C. Highway 61.

"It was a unique opportunity for the city because it’s an area that hasn't been developed," Clark said.

The districts have been effective in areas with transit lines. Basha worked for years as a planner in Virginia. A focus around zoning for transit oriented development in Arlington County has led to a transformation in the city. Once made up mostly of 1930s-era commercial strips, layered zoning helped pave the way for transit-friendly development, Basha said.

The fact that North Charleston is taking similar steps is admirable, Basha said.

“We’re really impressed with North Charleston being proactive and putting this in place," she said. "We want not only the (LCRT) to be successful, but we also want the development and services along that line being able to maximize their potential."