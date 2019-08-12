The man authorities accuse of murdering a transgender woman in North Charleston committed the crime without any clear motive that police have determined.

Dominick Maquis Archield, 34, fired multiple shots at 29-year-old Denali Berries Stuckey "without any warning or provocation" near a North Charleston nightclub before hopping in his car and fleeing the scene, an affidavit says.

Archield knew the defendant because the two were neighbors at some point, the document states. But there is no more information as to what led Archield to kill the the victim, North Charleston Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.

Archield has been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

During a bond hearing Monday, a magistrate ruled that because of the seriousness of the alleged crimes, bond will be determined by a circuit judge.

Archield did not comment during his bond appearance.

Archield's mother attended the hearing in support of her son. Family members of the victim were also in the courtroom, with one of those in attendance saying, "We just want justice."

The night she was shot and killed, Stuckey was headed to the Lovey Dovey Club, a North Charleston night spot on Carner Avenue where a 30-year-old man was killed in 2016.

Stuckey is the third of four transgender women to be killed in South Carolina in the past year.

Two weeks after her killing, 24-year-old Dime Doe was found shot and slumped over the steering wheel of her car in Allendale County, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.

+5 First LGBTQ-dedicated hub in Lowcountry to open in North Charleston Saturday The Alliance For Full Acceptance, Charleston Pride and We Are Family will host a grand opening Saturday for the Lowcountry's first LGBTQ-dedicated office, retail and community space at 1801 Reynolds Ave. in North Charleston.

Chase Glenn, executive director of the Alliance for Full Acceptance, an LGBTQ advocacy organization, said transgender people are particularly vulnerable to crime and discrimination because of issues, including employment insecurity, access to social services and housing.

He said the recent North Charleston incident has helped open up a line of communication between AFFA and law enforcement.

The advocacy group has to take a multi-channeled approach by educating police and the general public on issues affecting the transgender community, he said.