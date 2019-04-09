Tow companies are not happy with a proposed North Charleston ordinance aimed at limiting what they can charge customers, saying that public officials are overstepping their authority.
City Council will have a final reading Thursday for the ordinance that seeks to regulate private nonconsensual vehicle towing by prohibiting companies from charging customers more than $250 to retrieve cars towed from private property without the owner's consent.
Tow companies are threatening legal action if the ordinance passes.
Officials said the proposal comes after several residents complained about paying tow companies steep fees to release vehicles.
Pat Pontieri, a compliance officer with the city, said he's received complaints from more than 20 people — some saying they were charged up to $1,200 to retrieve their cars.
The ordinance would cap prices for cars at $160, with $25 a day for storage, and $250 for 18-wheelers and tractor-trailers, with a $30 storage fee.
"It's no more driving around, let me snatch this car, and make a few hundred dollars," Ponteiri said. “We want it to be fair and nobody being gouged."
The city said its prices are in line with other companies in the area and added that other municipalities, such as Charleston, passed similar ordinances years ago.
"We’re not trying to prevent anybody from doing legal business," Pontieri said.
Residents have also complained about the lack of signs indicating the times when a car may be towed or the price of a nonconsensual tow.
Grace Paige visited a friend's house in North Charleston a few weeks ago and parked in a privately owned empty lot. She said there were no warning signs and her car was towed and she had to pay $275 for its release.
Paige would not have parked there if she saw a sign about towing enforcement, she said.
“The fact they did it in a sneaky way was mainly what I was upset about," she said.
The ordinance will require towing-enforced signage at entrances to private lots, and punish "troll" tow companies that wait in apartment complexes for riders to exit illegally parked cars before they hitch the vehicles to trucks and tow them away.
Tow companies must be contacted by property owners before taking the vehicles and must release them no later than 45 minutes after a proper request is made during normal business hours, the law says. Those who violate could face a $500 fine or 30 days jail time.
Road assistance companies said the city has no business placing caps on what they can earn.
Jason Wingate, who spoke at a March council meeting on behalf of Mad Mom Towing, said $250 isn't enough for companies to crank up heavy-duty vehicles and remove tractor-trailers from private properties.
“I do not think that this ordinance is any way shape or form fair to the tow truck drivers or the people who own the companies," Wingate said. “There's no money to be made at these prices.”
Barry Johnson, owner of the business, said the company currently charges customers $215 for towed cars and $700 for 18-wheelers. He said it costs him about $500 because he contracts with heavy-duty companies. He called the law unfair and threatened legal action against the city.
“We plan on fighting this," he said.
The businesses added that the ordinance poses safety and liability issues, stating that the tow companies haul cars from private lots near bars where drunk drivers could cause wrecks.
They added the law is unfair for law-abiding residents. Several calls come because single mothers have to park several apartment complexes over because their neighborhood parking spaces are taken by cars without permits, said Bob Borris, owner of Firehouse Towing in Moncks Corner.
“The compliant people who are doing the right thing, they’re the ones who are going to be suffering," Borris said.