A North Charleston toddler has died four months after he was shot by his older brother.
Taj Clark-Sparkman, 20 months old, died on Thursday at Medical University Hospital from the gunshot wound he suffered on Feb. 23 at a residence on O'Brien Street in North Charleston's Dorchester-Waylyn neighborhood, the Charleston County Coroner's Office confirmed on Saturday.
The shooting happened around 9 a.m. on Feb. 23, according to the North Charleston Police Department. The toddler's 6-year-old brother found the firearm somewhere in the residence "and discharged it, striking the victim."
Redante Young, who is the victim's 38-year-old cousin, was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, police stated.
Information on whether the charge against Young would be upgraded following Clark-Sparkman's death was not available on Saturday.
South Carolina has one of the worst rates of childhood death caused by gun violence, The Post and Courier has reported. The nonpartisan group Gun Violence Archives noted 289 instances of children killed or injured nationwide through Saturday.
South Carolina finished 2018 with 20 incidents when children under age 12 were shot, according to the archive group. Fifteen of the minors died.