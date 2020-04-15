You are the owner of this article.
North Charleston toddler dies after being struck by car

  • Updated
A North Charleston toddler died Monday after he was struck by a car, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said.

Javi A. Moran-Giron, 17 months old, was killed after a car that was backing up in an apartment complex's parking lot hit him around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

According to an incident report, a police officer was flagged down on Remount Road by a man who said that while he was backing up his truck, he ran over Moran-Giron. He gave the toddler to the officer, who observed shallow breathing and a weak pulse.

Moran-Giron was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina, where he died around 8:40 p.m. that night.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

