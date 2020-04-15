North Charleston toddler dies after being struck by car

A North Charleston toddler died Monday after he was struck by a car, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said.
Javi A. Moran-Giron, 17 months old, was killed after a car that was backing up in an apartment complex's parking lot hit him around 7:45 p.m. Monday.
According to an incident report, a police officer was flagged down on Remount Road by a man who said that while he was backing up his truck, he ran over Moran-Giron. He gave the toddler to the officer, who observed shallow breathing and a weak pulse.
Moran-Giron was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina, where he died around 8:40 p.m. that night.
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident.
No further information was immediately available.