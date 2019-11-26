North Charleston plans to take one more step towards its vision of providing the public with water access.

City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to engage in a property swap that would give the city 4251 O'Hear Avenue, which the city believes is the last piece of property the city will need before it begins planning what could be boardwalk or walking trail, passive park and kayak launch at Noisette Creek.

Though the city's eastern edge is bordered by the Cooper River and creeks run throughout the municipality, public access to the waterways has been limited, said Mayor Keith Summey.

Officials aren't sure when construction for the trail would be started or completed, but the property swap would get them to the drawing board.

“This will get us pretty close to where we can start to do some planning," said Shannon Praete, grants administrator with the city. "It was sort of the missing link."

Since 2007, the city has used greenbelt funds to purchase properties around the creek with hopes of preserving the green space and providing water access. But property acquisitions came to a standstill months ago due to the inability to relocate a radio tower from South Rhett Avenue.

City officials are working to acquire the property currently under contract by Southeast Development and Construction, LLC, which is adjacent to the radio tower site. The site would enable the city to skirt the tower and continue the trail.

The six parcels that the city plans to swap total about two acres and are valued at $400,000 total. The sites are located near the intersection of South Rhett Avenue and Orangeburg Street.

The O'Hear property that the city hopes to receive is of similar size and value.

Since one of the city's parcels is a greenbelt property, the decision would have to go through the Charleston County Greenbelt Office and Charleston County Council for final approval.

It's not common for municipalities to swap greenbelt properties for other pieces of land, but it's been happening more frequently as conditions surrounding the properties change over time, said Cathy Ruff, director for the Charleston County Greenbelt Program.

Land transfers are more in line with the county ordinance for transferring greenbelt property, instead of the land being sold outright, like what North Charleston did with a 1.2-acre vacant property at the end of Rome Lane, Ruff said.

The city made $160,000 in the sale with the money going back into its pool of greenbelt funds.

While the proceeds will be used to preserve other spaces, at some point there won't be anymore land to buy as development pressures increase in the rapidly growing tri-county region, Ruff noted.

“The concern would be we’ll run out of land to protect," she said.

In the instance with Rome Lame, the mayor said “it’s not something we wanted to do, but to complete our plan its something we had to do.”

The proposed walking trail would stretch from Rivers Avenue, where the creek opens, and follow the waterway across Spruill Avenue into Riverfront Park. Pedestrians would be able to visit new breweries and other stops.

The effort is one piece to the city's puzzle of creating water access and establishing recreational space around waterways.

The city outlined plans earlier this year to build a $6 million pedestrian bridge across Noisette, which would expand its Riverfront Park to the north.

The city expects that structure to definitely be in place by 2022.

As efforts progress to make healthy use of the natural resources, concerns have been raised about how development may impact the environment, including Noisette Creek.

Last month, the city's Planning Commission recommended denial for a rezoning on O'Hear Avenue that would pave the way for a 27-unit townhouse development, which city staff said had a "pretty low bar for environmental stewardship."

That decision will also go before City Council Tuesday for final approval.