North Charleston soon plans to take another step toward providing the public with more access to the water.

City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to pursue a property swap that would give the city 4251 O'Hear Ave., which the city believes is the last piece of property it will need before it begins planning a possible boardwalk or walking trail, passive park and kayak launch at Noisette Creek.

Although the city's eastern edge is bordered by the Cooper River and a few creeks, public access to the waterways has been limited, said Mayor Keith Summey.

If approved, this land swap could help change that, though officials aren't sure when construction for the trail would be started or completed.

“This will get us pretty close to where we can start to do some planning," said Shannon Praete, grants administrator with the city. "It was sort of the missing link."

Since 2007, the city has used greenbelt funds to purchase properties around the creek with hopes of preserving the green space and providing more water access. But property acquisitions came to a standstill months ago due to the inability of relocating a radio tower from South Rhett Avenue.

City officials are working to acquire the property currently under contract by Southeast Development and Construction LLC, which is adjacent to the radio tower site. The site would enable the city to skirt the tower and continue the trail.

The six parcels that the city plans to swap total about two acres and are valued at about $400,000 total. The sites are located near South Rhett Avenue and Orangeburg Street.

The O'Hear property that the city hopes to receive is of similar size and value.

Since one of the city's parcels is a greenbelt property, the swap would have to win the blessing of Charleston County Council.

It's not common for municipalities to swap greenbelt properties for other pieces of land, but it's been happening more frequently as conditions surrounding the properties change over time, said Cathy Ruff, director for the Charleston County Greenbelt Program.

Land transfers are more in line with the county ordinance for handling greenbelt properties, instead of the land being sold outright, like what North Charleston did with a 1.2-acre vacant property at the end of Rome Lane, Ruff said.

The city made $160,000 on the sale, with the money going back into its pool of greenbelt funds.

While those proceeds will be used to preserve other spaces, at some point there won't be any more land to buy as development pressures increase in the rapidly growing tri-county region, Ruff noted.

“The concern would be we’ll run out of land to protect," she said.

In the instance with Rome Lane, Summey said, “it’s not something we wanted to do, but to complete our plan, it's something we had to do.”

The proposed walking trail would stretch from Rivers Avenue, where the creek opens, and follow the waterway across Spruill Avenue into Riverfront Park. Pedestrians would be able to visit new breweries and other stops.

The effort is one piece to the city's puzzle of creating water access and establishing recreational space around waterways.

The city outlined plans earlier this year to build a $6 million pedestrian bridge across Noisette Creek, which would allow a northward expansion of its Riverfront Park.

The city expects that structure to be in place by 2022.

As the city tries to expand access to the water, some have voiced new concern over how development may impact that, particularly with Noisette Creek.

Last month, the city's Planning Commission recommended denial for a rezoning on O'Hear Avenue that would pave the way for a 27-unit townhouse development, which city staff said had set a "pretty low bar for environmental stewardship."

That decision will also go before City Council on Tuesday for final approval.