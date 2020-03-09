North Charleston to offer first Spanish-based Narcan training in Lowcountry

North Charleston police hope to strengthen ties with the Hispanic community in an upcoming training on combating opioid overdoses by offering Narcan lessons for Spanish-speaking residents.

The city's police department is collaborating with Art Pot Multicultural Group to offer what the organizations say is the Lowcountry's first Narcan training in Spanish.

The event is 7 p.m. April 20 in the Midland Park Community Center.

Residents will learn how to administer the drug that counteracts life-threatening effects of opioid overdose. Participants will also receive packages of Narcan.

A North Charleston officer will interpret for the Hispanic community at the upcoming session, which will be led by a professional with Charleston County's Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services.

The opioid epidemic has been particularly prevalent in Charleston County, where 94 people died in 2017 from an overdose, more than anywhere else in the state.

In North Charleston, the number of fatal and nonfatal opioid overdoses to which the police department responded rose from 108 in 2018 to 164 in 2019, said Maj. Scott Perry.

The problem is an issue across races.

From 2015 to 2017, nearly all ethnic and age groups experienced significant increases nationwide in opioid-involved and synthetic opioid–involved overdose death rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To combat the crisis, North Charleston police launched the Paths to Recovery program last year to raise public awareness around mental health and substance use disorders. The effort includes monthly sessions where residents learn to administer Narcan, a nasal spray approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The schedule for those sessions can be viewed at northcharleston.org.

Police officers have also received training on how to properly administer the opioid antagonist, Perry said.

“We’re kind of getting our feet wet with this," he said. "It's not going to be an immediate result. We’re definitely taking steps.”

Lydia Cotton, board chairwoman of Art Pot, said the organization is proud to participate in an effort that offers minorities with resources to save lives.

She said she's gotten many calls over the years from Hispanic parents who've noticed changes in their teens' behaviors, believing the youths could be addicted to drugs.

Cotton, who said she points those families to professional counselors who could offer help, said many residents aren't aware of resources that could help those addicted to opioids.

“They have no idea a spray like Narcan can save lives," she said.

North Charleston has been engaged in other efforts to strengthen bonds between law enforcement and minority communities.

Cotton leads a training program that teaches new officers cultural awareness, and officers have placed magnets on patrol cars identifying Spanish speakers.

Cotton sees the results of improved police and community relations. Thursday at a neighborhood meeting where teens were instructed to paint law enforcement-themed pictures, one youth made a portrait of Captain America.

“They look at the police and (firefighters) as heroes," Cotton said.

While the Charleston County Sheriff's Office hasn't offered Narcan training in Spanish, sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio said a Narcan course specifically for the Hispanic community sounds like a great idea, given the county's diverse population.

"It’s something we’d certainly consider," he said.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office doesn't have any plans for such a course at the moment, said Lt. Rick Carson.