North Charleston to kick off community listening sessions in long-awaited police audit

NORTH CHARLESTON — A long-awaited racial bias audit of one of the Lowcountry's largest, and most historically controversial, police agencies is under way.

Virginia-based firm CNA will hold two community listening sessions, April 6 and 7. Auditors and city leaders said input from residents is a vital step in ensuring a thorough probe.

"We are asking you to be engaged in this process," Police Chief Reggie Burgess said in a recorded message to the community. "We're doing the audit so that they can look at our policies and our practices, and if we need to improve on anything, they will actually show us how. ... The more of you that are engaged to help us with the audit, the better we will be as an agency."

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the sessions will be held virtually via Zoom. Both sessions will be held from 6-8 p.m.

North Charleston City Council unanimously approved hiring CNA to conduct the audit in October. The firm completed a similar probe of Charleston's police department in 2019 that revealed racial disparities and led to ongoing reforms.

In North Charleston, residents and activists had been calling for an audit for years.

Despite reforms and community policing initiatives implemented by Burgess, some in the community still felt officers continued to overpolice Black and Brown residents.

CNA is charging the city just over $283,000. The cost covers the audit itself, which will take six to eight months, plus a year of help implementing recommendations.

Auditors will look at a variety of topics, including a review of the department’s methods for transparency, critical incident investigations, training, officer use of force, recruiting and the complaint process.

The department has already gone through a similar, but more limited, process.

After Walter Scott was shot to death by then-North Charleston Police Officer Michael Slager in April 2015, city officials requested the U.S. Department of Justice come in and conduct collaborative reforms.

But the effort was cut short when the national program was canceled in 2017 by Jeff Sessions, U.S. Attorney General at the time.

The DOJ report, which was nearly complete, was never released publicly.

With those reform efforts dashed, North Charleston police turned to the National Police Foundation, which provided technical assistance to the city.

The partnership led to programs centered around rebuilding trust with the community, Burgess previously told The Post and Courier.

To register for a session or for more information about the audit, go to www.northcharleston.org/government/police/ncpd-racial-bias-audit.