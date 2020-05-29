North Charleston to add parking on Spruill. No word yet on transfer of street ownership.

North Charleston is turning an empty lot into parking spaces on Spruill Avenue in its continued efforts to redevelop a corridor long known as a hotbed for crime.

There's still no word yet, however, on whether the South Carolina Department of Transportation will hand over the corridor nearly a year after the city requested ownership — an effort that would enable the city to add on-street parking and make other improvements.

North Charleston City Council voted Thursday to spend $320,000 to purchase four parcels on Spruill. The area has seen a flurry of new businesses enter the area as redevelopment in Park Circle spills over onto the corridor.

One main issue has been limited parking, but city officials are working to change that.

“It’s our responsibility to provide parking," Councilman Bob King said.

Mayor Keith Summey said the lot, which will include about 30 spaces, is the city's second off-street parking lot on Spruill. The city is looking at ways to generate more parking near Quarterman Park, and has negotiated some parcels on Reynolds Avenue toward that effort, the mayor said.

"I think what we will see is a growth spurt between Reynolds and Montague on Spruill," Summey said.

Both Reynolds and Spruill avenues are focal points for redevelopment, as empty lots and abandoned buildings have been transformed in recent years to welcome nonprofits, clothing stores and restaurants.

Along with other municipalities that applied to a pilot program launched by DOT in 2018 to hand over state-owned roads, North Charleston awaits word on whether the state will relinquish ownership of a portion of Spruill Avenue and Reynolds Avenue.

The program allows for SCDOT to hand over streets to local governments, along with advanced payments from DOT to cover maintenance for the next 40 years.

City Council agreed Thursday to authorize Summey to submit a formal request to the state to relinquish ownership of Spruill and Reynolds avenues.

Business owners are excited for the steps being taken to accommodate the growing number of merchants and customers.

Adam Randall, who owns the CODfather restaurant, said businesses like his, which are further south on Spruill, have spacious lots that easily accommodate customers. However, those closer to East Montague aren't as lucky, he said.

“There’s needs to be more parking for other people who aren't so fortunate," he said.

Randall is hoping for city ownership of the corridor because it could potentially lead to safety improvements, such as removing the strip's wide median. Randall cites hazards, such as commuters using the median as an extra lane to overtake other cars. He's also seen customers knocked off bikes as they prepared to turn into the restaurant.

“People treat Spruill Avenue like Daytona 500 sometimes," he said of the road once noted as a hotbed for crime.

Business and community leaders have been working for years to return Reynolds to its heyday as a vibrant commercial strip. Community leaders obtained what they saw as a key victory last year when neighborhood groups and a warehousing company agreed to keep tractor-trailers off the road.