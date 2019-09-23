The North Charleston Coliseum regularly hosts high-profile events, welcoming thousands of guests for concerts, comedies and commencement ceremonies.

With over 13,000 seats, the Coliseum is the largest events venue in the region. Efforts are underway to make the facility more safe.

North Charleston plans to add 23 portable walk-through metal detectors to the Coliseum, Performing Arts Center, and the Charleston Area Convention Center as city officials aim to keep up with security efforts nationwide.

The city's Finance Committee recently approved the recommendation, which is expected to get final clearance from City Council.

The municipality will pay $108,510 to an Ohio-based security equipment supplier for the devices.

City officials and coliseum staff said the action isn't in response to any specific security threats.

Frank Lapsley, general manager at the Coliseum, noted in-state organizations such as Clemson University, the University of South Carolina and Volvo Car Stadium have already installed walk-through detectors.

“We’re improving the property and matching what our competitors are doing," Lapsley said.

Lapsley expects to receive the detectors by January. They will be used at all events held at the Coliseum and Performing Arts Center, replacing hand wands used by staff at events. Employees will also have to go through the detectors when they arrive for work, Lapsley said.

At the Convention Center, Embassy Suites protocol will be followed for events since the hotel books and manages those events, Lapsley said. He added that a client could request the devices be in place.

The Coliseum and Performing Arts Center has made steps over the years to keep its security up to date. After the Department of Homeland Security conducted an analysis years ago, the Coliseum installed fences on the property to restrict access to certain areas.

In October, the venue implemented a clear bag policy, following local school districts that enacted the policy for sporting events. The general manager said the policies at the North Charleston sites have been well-received and he anticipates the same with the detectors.

“I don’t think anybody is going to get upset because the building is more safe," he said.

Lapsley said staff works with local, state and federal authorities to ensure safety at high-profile events. He said the implementation of the detectors will also help the Coliseum in its marketing efforts.

“When we talk with our promoters, it provides us with the ability to say, 'we have this level of security,'" Lapsley said.

Residents and city officials welcomed the change.

North Charleston resident Deron Williams said he's glad to see North Charleston keeping pace with other cities. He pointed to gun violence that impacts communities nationwide, and hoped that metal detectors would help prevent those kind of incidents locally.

"Gun violence is getting bad nationwide," he said. "The (metal detectors) are a thing we definitely need."

Finance Committee Chairman Ron Brinson noted that the devices will also help better accommodate crowd flow at facilities that seat several thousand.

Other efforts are also underway to better accommodate guests. North Charleston recently broke ground on a $50 million parking garage that will be located on the lot between Coliseum Drive and Firestone Road.