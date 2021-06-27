North Charleston teen's parents use Ronjanae's shooting death to call for change

NORTH CHARLESTON — Ronjanae Smith's phone was her diary.

Portrait-mode photos. Selfies. Ronjanae and her friends dancing to TikTok videos. They’re all on the 14-year-old’s cellphone or tucked away on social media and in editing applications.

Katrina Sinclair, Ronjanae’s mother, spends parts of each day scrolling through her daughter's phone. She reads Ronjanae’s old posts and watches videos she recorded, some of which Sinclair had never seen before.

“I love looking at those posts,” she said. “Those posts are pieces of my baby’s life.”

It's a life that was ended on the evening of May 22, when dozens of shots rang out at a party in the Deas Hill community in North Charleston. Ronjanae was among 14 people caught in the crossfire of a gang shooting in a field adjacent to her home on Gaillard Lane.

She died of a gunshot wound the evening of May 23.

A little more than a month after her death, Ronald Smith, Ronjanae’s father, and Sinclair sat in Sinclair’s living room to discuss Ronjanae’s life.

In the weeks since her death, Ronjanae's parents have decided to dedicate their lives to addressing gun violence in North Charleston. They've created an organization and plan to mentor kids in the community and help them resist violence. They also are cultivating support systems for parents like them — those who already have lost their children to guns.

Sinclair furnished the room with some of Ronjanae's things. Family photos. Ronjanae's favorite scented candle. A ring light she used to put on makeup and record videos. Sinclair said Ronjanae wanted to be a YouTuber, perhaps a fashionista, too.

“She liked to dress up,” Sinclair said. “She would take pictures all day.”

Sinclair smiled when she spoke of her daughter. Ronjanae loved cranberry juice and her favorite meal was anything from Taco Bell. She made lots of TikToks, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Ronjanae loved Rod Wave, a rapper whom she referred to as her boyfriend, Sinclair said.

Ronjanae helped around the house. At times, she took care of her young nephews and assisted with cleaning up at the end of the day, Sinclair said.

“She was just a bright, loving young lady,” Sinclair said. “She had a heart of gold, would go out of her way for anybody.”

Ronjanae is the second child Sinclair has had to bury. Ronjanae’s brother, G'Vonne Sinclair, died in 2018.

“I just try to take it one day at a time, because Ronjanae’s death is different,” Sinclair said. “It’s different from losing my son because God had already been preparing us for what he was going through. Her death was more traumatizing.”

Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith

Ronald Smith is carrying on his daughter’s legacy by working to end gun violence in North Charleston.

Smith and Sinclair created a nonprofit: Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Inc.

“When people die, eventually everybody goes away,” Smith said. “But, with this organization, everyone will always be able to see her pictures and her name everywhere. They’ll stay, and she’ll stay with us.”

Smith and Sinclair seek to rent a space for Positive Vibes Ronjanae on the corner of Reynolds and Rivers avenues, they said. Smith said he plans to launch the nonprofit by the end of July.

“We're working on this program to be able to give back and invest in the community,” Smith said. “The program could also be healing for other families that have been through the same thing we went through.”

Smith and Sinclair intend for Positive Vibes Ronjanae to provide free counseling and job searches for community members.

The nonprofit will also provide free lunches and after-school activities for children, including a Big Brothers and Big Sisters mentorship program.

“We also will have drug addiction classes for parents and children that are trying to get off drugs,” Smith said. “And we are working with MUSC to try to see if they would want to sponsor us or send us counselors.”

Smith and Sinclair said creating the nonprofit is helping them heal. They hope the 13 other victims from the May 22 shooting could be a part of the foundation.

“We just want to let them know that we haven't forgotten them and try to get counseling for the parents and the child victims,” Sinclair said.

Sinclair and Smith are dedicated to changing a culture that incites gun violence.

“In some way or somehow, we have to at least try to bring gun violence to attention,” Sinclair said. “You know we get some children in counseling or some guidance and let them know that it does not have to be this way.”

Gun culture and gang violence

Smith and Sinclair, born and raised in North Charleston, recognize that gangs have incubated both in the city and throughout South Carolina for decades.

But they have noticed a new surge of violence in the rising generation of gang members over the past five to 10 years.

“It’s a different generation,” Smith said. “Our generation wasn't as hard and violent as it is now." He said gangs recruit members far "too young."

Investigators have said the May 22 shooting was related to gang violence, reports show. On June 3, four people were arrested in Ronjanae’s shooting death, North Charleston police said.

Tyquan Cooper, 20, was one of the four arrested. Cooper and Ronjanae are remotely related in that they both share a half-sister, who is one of Smith's daughters.

Smith said that daughter was hurting considering Ronjanae’s death and Cooper’s arrest.

“My daughter, she might be taking it harder because she is stuck,” Smith said. “She is in the middle. She was thinking that we were not going to deal with her no more because her brother may have had something to do with the death of her sister.”

Cooper, along with Manqual Horlbeck Jr., 21; Tye Robinson Jr., 19; and Malachi Wigfall, 18, was taken into custody by North Charleston police on June 3, Deputy Police Chief Ken Hagge said that evening.

Witnesses told detectives the gun violence was caused by a gang rivalry. Horlbeck and Wigfall, who police said are members of the Bloods street gang, exchanged gunfire across a large crowd with Cooper and Robinson, who officials said are members of the Rollin 20′s Crips street gang, court documents show.

The four each face one count of manslaughter, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and 12 counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. All four suspects remain in the Charleston County jail in connection with the shooting.

The shooting took place at a raucous party for teenagers after nighttime, reports show. It was initially promoted online as a “drunk fest,” community members say.

Ronjanae’s mother said gun violence impacts every community member, not just the victims of the May 22 shooting.

“If you don’t think gang violence can happen, it can,” Sinclair said. “I did not expect that I would be burying Ronjanae or any one of my children. It’s still unbelievable to this day. It still hasn’t sunk in. Like this is actually what's going on in our life right now.”

Healing and community

Up the road from Sinclair’s home, Ronjanae’s friends gathered to take photos at Union Baptist Church on the corner of Gaillard and Piggly Wiggly Drive throughout the past couple of weeks.

“Ronjanae was always taking photos at that church,” Sinclair said. “I'll be honest with you, the community surprised me. I didn't know that Ronjanae had so many friends, so many people that cared.”

Sinclair and Smith spoke of how members of the community showed up after Ronjanae's death.

Days after the shooting, there was a drive-through across North Charleston in honor of Ronjanae. The drive-through ended with a vigil held at the field where she died.

The community also showed up at Ronjanae’s funeral on June 1. Hundreds of people came to Royal Baptist Church Family Life Center to honor Ronjanae.

Smith and Sinclair hope the community will continue to show up as they work to end gun violence.

“That’s what we need," Smith said. "We all need to get together, like we did back in our days, and show up for each other. That is what Ronjanae was all about.”

Only time will tell.