A North Charleston teenager was arrested on Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting that left one person dead.
Shalhiem Hamilton, 18, faces one count each of murder and possessing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, said Spencer Pryor, a North Charleston police spokesman.
Investigators believe Hamilton and the victim knew one another, Pryor said.
Officers were called shortly before noon to 2031 Riverview Ave. where the found the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, he said.
The victim was transported to Medical University Hospital but later died, Pryor said. A vehicle parked in front of a residence near the scene suffered damage from gunfire.
Further information about the shooting was not available early Saturday night.
The shooting is the 17th homicide within the North Charleston Police Department's jurisdiction this year and the 44th in the tri-county.