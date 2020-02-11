You are the owner of this article.
North Charleston teacher surprised with $25K national award for excellence in teaching

  • Updated
Sullivan
Leslie Sullivan, a teacher at Palmetto Scholars Academy, greets students after she was surprised with a Milken Educator Award. Lauren Petracca/Staff

What started as a regular day for North Charleston teacher Leslie Sullivan turned into one she’ll never forget after she was surprised with a $25,000 national educator award.

Sullivan was named the recipient of South Carolina’s only Milken Educator Award this year during a surprise school assembly Tuesday morning.

Described as “The Oscars of Teaching,” Milken Educator Awards aim to recognize and reward excellence in teaching and encourage young teachers to stay in the classroom, said spokeswoman Jana Rausch.

Sullivan is social studies teacher at Palmetto Scholars Academy, a 6-12 grade charter school off Dorchester Road.

"I have always wanted to be a teacher I think since I was in middle school, and I love working with students it's very exciting to see them get excited about learning," Sullivan said. 

The award comes with a “no-strings-attached” $25,000 financial award that teachers can spend on whatever they want.

“We have many who have made down payments on houses with the money, they've bought cars, they've even adopted children. They've even been able to allow them to really live their dream,” Rausch said.

This can be especially important for early- to mid-career educators, Rausch said, many of whom still have student loans to repay and notoriously low salaries.

“For some, $25,000 is half their salary or even more. It’s really been a way for them to invest in something they’ve always wanted to do,” she said.

Sullivan said she plans to use her award to make a dent in her outstanding student loans. 

"This is not something that happens for teachers very often, and all teachers could use a financial bump, so that certainly is exciting for me," Sullivan said. 

National Institute for Excellence in Teaching CEO Candice McQueen and S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman presented Sullivan with the award.

Only 40 educators across the country are selected every year, Rausch said, and it’s impossible for anyone to nominate themselves.

The entire selection and vetting process is completely secretive — the students don’t find out about the award until the teachers do.

Contact Jenna Schiferl at 843-937-5764. Follow her on Twitter at @jennaschif. 

Jenna Schiferl is a Columbia native and a reporter at The Post and Courier. She has previously worked as an editor at Garnet & Black Magazine.

