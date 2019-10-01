The quality of North Charleston public schools is one of the city's top issues, but there's relatively little City Hall can do.

While the city is home to major industries as well as the state's third-largest population and assorted revitalization efforts, it faces many of the same challenges as other big cities: higher crime, a lack of affordable housing and struggling schools.

The city government is well positioned to address crime and housing, but when it comes to enhancing the quality of education, it faces this reality: South Carolina's public schools are run by local school boards, not cities and towns.

This poses a unique dilemma in North Charleston, home to eight of the nine Charleston County schools that the state has singled out for intervention because of their poor performance. The city has suffered: Young families often move here because of North Charleston's affordability and growing amenities but when their children become of school age, many feel compelled to move.

The city has engaged in several efforts, including after-school programs, summer initiatives, collaborative efforts with the Charleston County School District to establish new institutions, and public-private partnerships. But city leaders and residents often disagree about how best to address the issue.

'As much as we can'

Following the formation of the state's public school system during the Reconstruction Era, local oversight of schools fell under the responsibility of local school districts.

In Charleston County, a nine-member school board oversees 80 schools from McClellanville to Edisto Island. While many are high-performing, including Academic Magnet High and School of the Arts, both in North Charleston, nine institutions were singled-out last year as among the state's worst performing.

All of them serve predominately African American students, and all but St. John’s High are in North Charleston.

North Charleston residents have talked about how education, among other issues, impacts their ability to remain in the city.

Omar Muhammad, president of the Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities, recalled living in North Charleston years ago, near the Charleston Air Force Base. After his son was born, Muhammad and his family moved to Summerville, which is served mostly by Dorchester District.

"We wanted a better school system," he said.

Deemarie Myers recently moved to North Charleston from Huger. Her daughter, who previously attended Philip Simmons Elementary, has experienced fights at Morningside Elementary, she said.

With the Nov. 5 mayoral and City Council elections drawing near, Myers said she'll cast a vote keeping in mind the candidates' approach to improving education.

For North Charleston's part, the city has engaged in several efforts. North Charleston offers 16 after-school programs. The city's Cultural Arts Department contracts with professional artists to conduct classes in visual art, music, dance, creative writing, and theater classes through the school year and over the summer.

Mayor Keith Summey, who has acknowledged that North Charleston's young families have opted for other municipalities with better schools, said that he sees that changing now.

He pointed out that the city had been paying millions of dollars annually to have police officers in all of its 21 public elementary schools, an initiative that followed shortly after the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

Summey said it was an effort to make sure that security didn't fall on the shoulders of instructors.

He also pointed to schools with private-public partnerships, such as Meeting Street Elementary @Brentwood, which opened in 2014 offers students extended schools days and two teachers inside single classrooms.

The school has been praised for its academic success by children from low-income neighborhoods. The city also sold property that paved the way for the school district to build the new Chicora Elementary School several years ago.

Summey added that parental involvement is a key part to ensuring students' success.

“Your schools effect everything in your city," he said. “We’re doing as much as we can under what we’re allowed to do."

But some said that the city could do more. Muhammad noted that the way to improve the quality of schools is by improving the quality of its schools by stabilizing the communities.

The city could do more to create affordable housing units which, in turn, could help a family save money and focus on education, he said. Muhammad added that a family who isn't struggling to make ends meet can be more focused on their child's education, he said.

“I think the city can play a great role in recognizing there are other things that prepare children for having better education," Muhammad said.

Education has emerged as an issue in the city's current mayoral race. In a recent debate held at City Hall, candidate Thomas Dixon, a pastor, said the city's next mayor must be willing to fight with the school district for better schools. He often has addressed board at members about the issue at district meetings.

Not all of the city's schools are struggling. U.S. News & World ranked Academic Magnet, a magnet school in the city, No. 1 in a national ranking of public high schools. The school's selective admissions and rigorous course-load help distinguish students, who come from all over the county and even beyond.

Working together

Independently, the school district has also worked to address the issue.

In September, Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait identified 13 potential partnership schools. Postlewait noted that partnership schools may not be the best option for all the schools identified, but she felt it was important to present the schools for consideration to make educational progress.

Officials said that if anything is going to change, local groups will have to work together.

Although governance of the schools fall to boards, cities operate are closely connected as partners with the school district, Postlewait said.

District and city officials have met several times during the past year to talk about ways they can work together to address the low-performing schools. The district also recently announced that it has secured a $5 million federal grant to expand mental health services in seven North Charleston schools.

Officials also noted the schools' improvement. Preliminary data for school ratings show improvement in all 11 of the district’s low-performing schools placed on the state's priority list last fall, officials said. This includes a North Charleston school, noted by CCSD as among the district's best in showing student achievement growth from last year.