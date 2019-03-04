Nearly 10 years after the building opened, North Charleston is replacing the roof of its relatively new city hall.
City Council members voted Thursday to dish out $778,000 for the installation, but they expressed frustration over having to replace the roof, which is supposed to have a 15-year life span.
“We were all incredulous about why a roof on a building we’ve occupied less than 10 years would be failing," Councilman Ron Brinson said.
The roof has seen several repairs since City Hall opened in 2009. Common leaks after heavy rainfall and other damage over the years have forced some staff to vacate offices for six months, officials said.
Representatives from Baker Roofing, the roof's contractor, said one company involved in manufacturing the roof also created several others with defects across the country. That manufacturer has since dissolved.
Failure of this type of roofing system, which uses rubber material for the membrane, is not uncommon and has been problematic nationwide, representatives said.
“It’s been a problem that’s plagued roofing contractors all over the country," said Matt Johnson, a general manager of Baker Roofing. "It's certainly not isolated to City Hall in North Charleston.”
Council members directed the city attorney to examine every possible recourse.
"Rest-assured we will seek all remedies," said Brinson, who added that city attorneys are instructed to assure every residual value of the warranty is protected. "It's very disappointing that this roof failed. But it is what it is — a faulty roof system that council has to deal with. We are aware that this product has failed repeatedly."
Officials said there are about 4½ years worth of warranty left on the roof, but this only covers repairs for the current structure. City officials could limp along and keep repairing the roof, but constant leaks pose safety hazards and could damage City Hall or the equipment inside, like media supplies in the council chambers.
“It's for the safety of the people that are in the building," said Councilwoman Dorothy Williams. "It has to be replaced."
Using revenue from a tax increment financing district, the city purchased the $37.5 million City Hall in 2008, moving city staff from a 60,000-square-foot facility on LaCross Road into a new 160,000-square-foot building. Larger space also helped consolidate agencies that were formerly spread throughout the city.
AAR Roofing and Sheet Metal Co. was awarded the bid to replace the roof. Installation should not disrupt city operations.