North Charleston shooting leaves one person dead, police asking public for information

One person is dead following a shooting in North Charleston Monday night.
Officers were called to a reported shooting around 10:25 p.m. to the 1900 block of Spruce Street, said Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, a North Charleston police spokesman.
The scene is located off Morningside Drive, near where East Montague Avenue passes over Rivers Avenue.
Officers were directed to a vehicle where they found the victim, a female, dead, Deckard said.
The shooting is the 24th homicide in North Charleston police jurisdiction in 2020 and the 66th in the tri-county, according to a Post and Courier database.
Further information on the case was not immediately available.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800.