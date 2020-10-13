You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

North Charleston shooting leaves one person dead, police asking public for information

  • Updated
north charleston police webref web recurring (copy) (copy) (copy)

One person is dead following a shooting in North Charleston Monday night.

Officers were called to a reported shooting around 10:25 p.m. to the 1900 block of Spruce Street, said Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, a North Charleston police spokesman. 

The scene is located off Morningside Drive, near where East Montague Avenue passes over Rivers Avenue.

Officers were directed to a vehicle where they found the victim, a female, dead, Deckard said. 

The shooting is the 24th homicide in North Charleston police jurisdiction in 2020 and the 66th in the tri-county, according to a Post and Courier database. 

Further information on the case was not immediately available. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News