North Charleston shooting leaves 1 man dead

NORTH CHARLESTON — A shooting on Parana Street left one man dead on May 7, according to police.

At around 8:30 p.m., North Charleston police officers responded to calls of shots fired, which were also heard by officers in the vicinity of Remount Road, Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said in an email.

A short time later, police received the call that a man was shot on Parana Street. Officers found the man inside a vehicle on the 5600 block of the street.

Despite efforts to save the man's life, he died from injuries sustained from the shooting, Deckard said.

The victim's identity wasn't immediately released.

Police did not have information on a potential suspect and the incident remained under investigation as of May 8.