North Charleston police are investigating separate shootings that claimed the lives of two people last weekend.
The most recent incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday near Rivers Avenue and Target Street, said Spencer Pryor, a police spokesman. Officers found a male on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was pronounced dead by medical professionals, Pryor said. A female who was also at the scene suffered a graze wound to her leg.
The man was identified Tuesday as North Charleston resident Malcolm Jerome Washington, 27, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.
Witnesses said they saw three black males leaving the scene of Sunday's shooting.
On Saturday, DeJaun Fulton, 21, was taking his dog for a midday walk when he reportedly got into an argument with Shaihiem Hamilton, 17. At some point during the argument Hamilton took out a gun and shot Fulton in the chest.
Fulton died at Medical University Hospital.
Investigators have found no connection between the weekend's two homicides, Pryor said.
The shootings come as the pace of killings in North Charleston appeared to have slowed down. The previous two years, 2017 and 2016, saw record homicide levels of 35 and 32, respectively.
Sunday's shooting marks the 18th homicide in North Charleston Police Department jurisdiction and the 45th in the tri-county.