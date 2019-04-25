web recurring crime scene tape (copy)

North Charleston recorded its second fatal shooting less than a week on Thursday night. 

Officers were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. to the area of Rivers and Verde avenues, said Spencer Pryor, a North Charleston Police Department spokesman. 

At the scene, they found an adult male laying in front of a bench, Pryor said. The victim was deceased and had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

The shooting was North Charleston's third homicide in April and its sixth so far in 2019, according to a Post and Courier database. It was the 20th homicide in the tri-county area so far this year. 

Further information was not available Thursday night. 

