An incomplete paper trail and a supervisor's previously undisclosed loan to a now-deceased Charleston County School District employee accused of viewing child pornography and molesting students have added new details to a story that has drawn the outrage of parents and community leaders.
In January 2014, IT technicians discovered that Marvin Gethers, a parent advocate at Dunston Primary School, had visited pornographic websites, including one child pornography site, according to a district-commissioned investigation completed in November by attorney Wilbur Johnson.
District officials contacted police and put Gethers on paid administrative leave. Shortly after, he was allowed to return to work while a criminal investigation into the child pornography dragged on for nearly two years.
Meanwhile, Gethers allegedly sexually abused at least three boys at the school, according to subsequent police reports and lawsuits.
The district at the time didn’t have a policy specifically addressing an employee viewing inappropriate content on a district-issued laptop. It’s now the district’s policy to immediately terminate anyone who accesses any pornography on a district device.
The district fired Gethers in January 2016 after North Charleston police arrested him on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor related to the child porn. Police later filed additional charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Gethers died in July 2017 before the case went to trial.
The newly disclosed report by Johnson, obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request after two months of stalling by the school district, sheds light on the case and raises new questions about who knew what and when.
Johnson's report includes new details regarding James Winbush, who was working as an associate superintendent in January 2014 over the Innovation Zone Learning Community, a subset of high-poverty schools that included Dunston Primary.
Winbush, who is no longer employed by the district, was the person who initially placed Gethers on leave, according to the report. Not long after, with the North Charleston police investigation still pending, Winbush also decided to not fire Gethers, the report suggested. Johnson could not determine the exact date of Gethers' return to Dunston Primary.
Winbush had the authority to make disciplinary actions without involving the superintendent, the report said. Johnson found no indication that the superintendent or school board at the time knew of Gethers' actions prior to his arrest in 2016.
Winbush testified in a deposition that he told Wilbert Suggs, then an assistant director of the employee relations office, that then-Principal Janice Malone wanted to keep Gethers at the school because she thought Gethers had done a “fantastic” job. Malone has denied making that statement or having any role in that decision, the report said.
Winbush testified he told Suggs he was going to give Gethers a letter of reprimand and then “turn him back over to the principal.”
But Johnson’s investigation found no documentation of disciplinary action against Gethers. His probe also didn't turn up a paper trail of the decision to allow Gethers to return to work.
That spring, Suggs emailed Winbush and said that police, while investigating an unrelated matter, had noticed that Gethers was back on the job. Suggs asked Winbush whether Malone had authorized Gethers’ return.
In May 2014, about a week after receiving Suggs’ email, Winbush emailed Gethers and said the district's employee relations office and general counsel had inquired about Gethers’ status. Winbush said he knew that Malone valued Gethers and that he was “good” with his decision not to fire him.
Around the same time, the two exchanged several emails about an apparent loan Winbush had given Gethers.
Winbush's attorney, Nancy Bloodgood, said Friday that it appears the district is looking for a scapegoat. She said neither Winbush nor Malone were informed that Gethers had viewed child pornography.
"If it was serious enough to send to the police, you would think they would inform the supervisors," Bloodgood said.
One of the alleged victims' lawsuits alleges otherwise.
The lawsuit against the district and police officials, filed earlier this month by attorney Mark Peper, stated that Gethers in January 2014 admitted to viewing pornography, but he said it was only adult content and that he never viewed the material at the school. Winbush met with Suggs and legal counsel, and he told Gethers that the computer contained child porn, according to the suit.
Winbush declined to be interviewed for Johnson's investigation, and Bloodgood said her client would not be taking questions from the press.
Winbush left after suing the district, alleging defamation. The district had investigated the legality of an activity fund that he used to put on events within Innovation Zone Learning Community schools. Winbush filed his lawsuit against the district on Jan. 20, 2016, the same day that police arrested Gethers.
In a 2017 deposition transcript related to lawsuit, Winbush explained a loan he made to Gethers but did not disclose the dollar amount. Bloodgood said Winbush made multiple interest-free loans over the years to people who needed them.
"Mr. Gethers, at this point, was one of those cases where he came to my office in destitute, crying, and he need help and didn't have anywhere to turn, and I lent him money," Winbush said in the deposition.
Gethers paid the loan back to Winbush, according to Bloodgood.
The district settled the defamation lawsuit for $100,000 and provided Winbush with a letter of recommendation in May 2017.