North Charleston's Fresh Future Farm has raised more than enough money to buy property on the city's south end, guaranteeing that residents will have close access to healthy produce for years to come.

However, the property is tied up in an agreement between the city of North Charleston and Metanoia, a community nonprofit, and that has to be ironed out before Fresh Future can officially call the property home.

The farm raised $72,500, surpassing its goal of $60,000 in its Kickstarter campaign to purchase the Success Street site from the city. More than 500 donors supported the farm's campaign, including school groups, faith organizations and people from as far as Japan.

Jenkins said although things aren't "real yet," she is excited about the overwhelming support the farm has received in its path toward permanence.

“I’d be putting these church's checks in the bank, and (bank employees) were like, ‘What do you do?' Because I kept coming back," she said. “I can't even contain how appreciative we are."

In 2017, Metanoia was given 18 months to secure the funds to purchase the adjacent Chicora Elementary School, a dilapidated building that Metanoia plans to turn into a hub for education and other services. The property also includes the .81-acre site on Success Street that Fresh Future had been leasing from the city since 2014.

In addition to recently extending Fresh Future's lease by a year, the city also extended Metanoia's lease by one year to give the nonprofit more time to secure financing for the $20 million Chicora school project. Metanoia hopes to purchase the school by January 2020, said the Rev. Bill Stanfield, CEO of the organization, and around that time, the entire parcel will be subdivided so that Fresh Future could purchase its lot for $45,750 from the city.

“There’s a lot moving in the right direction for us to close toward the end of the year," Stanfield said.

Some local congregations supported the initiative as a way to combat discrimination. Two Rivers, a United Methodist community that meets in Cainhoy, contributed to the farm's financial campaign and the congregation's members have volunteered at the site over the years.

The initiatives align with one of the church's core values to be anti-racist, said Pastor Wendy Hudson-Jacoby, which is implemented by supporting efforts — particularly those led by people of color — toward economic development, health and well-being, Hudson-Jacoby said.

The farm is located in a North Charleston area lacking nearby access to a grocery store, and Two Rivers hopes to be part of the solution.

“We really want to engage in acts of solidarity with communities that are suffering in any way," Hudson-Jacoby said.

Land ownership will lead to changes on the Success Street site. Jenkins hopes to make improvements to the farm's plumbing system and install a pavilion, kitchen and solar panels.

The farm also offers educational courses, which Jenkins hopes will lead youth to take up agriculture as a hobby or career. Jenkins herself became a vegetable lover while visiting a community garden as a child in Cleveland.

In fact, 40 years later, that garden is still there inspiring the next generation.

“I want us to have that longevity," Jenkins said. “Just imagine the impact of us bringing kids to our space and showing them a farmer that looks like them. It’s all significant.”