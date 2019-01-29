North Charleston police on Tuesday said that the railroad crossing at Ashley Phosphate Road, which was closed in the morning, will re-open around 4 p.m., ahead of rush hour traffic.

The crossing was closed to allow for maintenance work, and motorists were detoured to Northside Drive, Weber Boulevard and onto Palmetto Commerce Parkway. The crossing will again be closed first thing Wednesday morning around 5 a.m. so that maintenance crews may continue their work.

No timeline concerning how long the maintenance work will take has been provided by Norfolk Southern Corp., the Virginia-based company contracted by the city to perform the repairs. A spokesperson for the company could not immediately be reached on Tuesday for additional information.

The repairs follow North Charleston officials' complaints that the uneven and bumpy crossing was to blame for accidents and vehicle damage.

Workers are replacing 14.4 miles of rail between Charleston and Summerville and could take up to several weeks or longer, a Norfolk Southern representative previously said.