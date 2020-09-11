North Charleston revises environmental protections, despite pushback from conservationists

North Charleston, like many of South Carolina's towns and cities, is increasingly finding itself trying to balance growth with the need to protect environmental resources.

The Palmetto State's third-largest municipality continues to attract an influx of new residents and development, but it also rests between two rivers and contains multiple creeks. This requires officials to plan for ways to protect residents from climate impact and preserve natural amenities abutted by businesses and neighborhoods.

But conservationists say the city's recent decision to revise its tree and river buffer rules are a rollback of environmental protections that safeguard communities and natural resources.

North Charleston City Council unanimously voted to remove all protections for pine trees and sweetgums. While the city's previous protections applied to trees with a diameter of 8 inches, the amendment increased that to 10 inches. The rule change was sparked by homeowners and developers who often find tree removal difficult.

The city also agreed to reduce river buffer requirements from 50 feet to 25 feet, citing the city's recently adopted Comprehensive Plan that calls for a standard width for riparian, or water body, buffers.

The Coastal Conservation League submitted a letter to the council prior to the Aug. 27 vote calling for city leaders to vote against both revisions. The league said North Charleston's tree protections were the strongest in the Lowcountry and a model for other communities.

The league notes the decision could also adversely impact the biodiversity of tree species in the city, which leads to healthier ecosystems that can protect communities against pollution and flooding.

Though the city cites the Comprehensive Plan as support for decreasing its required buffer size, conservationists said the recent decision is actually in conflict with the 10-year plan.

While the plan suggests establishing a consistent buffer rule, it does not recommend weakening the current one, the league said.

"Justifying this particular amendment based on the comprehensive plan is dangerously misleading," said Emily Cedzo, who serves as the league's land, water and wildlife program director.

The buffer decision won't apply to properties in the city's Ashley River Scenic Districts, which stretch along the city's western edge.

That was a main concern to Councilman Ron Brinson, who wanted to ensure protections remain intact for the scenic corridor where North Charleston is also looking to add environmental regulations.

Regarding the tree ordinance, Brinson said the city is making its rules contemporary with the likes of the cities of Charleston and Mount Pleasant. He said the city's overall strategy toward balancing growth with conservation should include high concern for environmental issues.

"I think we should all be tree-huggers," he said.

When it comes to issues such as flooding and land conservation, the entire tri-county region is impacted. Municipal leaders recognize natural threats, such as hurricanes and floods, don't abide by jurisdictional lines. They say the region needs to work together to tackle these problems.

Councilwoman Virginia Jamison said there should be a tri-county environmental task force that examines drainage, buffers and other potential flooding fixes on a regional level.

While that could help the Lowcountry manage its approach to embracing new development without harming natural resources, the councilwoman recognizes the balance can be tricky.

She voted in favor of the tree ordinance revision, recognizing the need to make things easier for homeowners who want to remove the plants from their properties.

But Jamison cast the lone dissenting vote in river buffer decision. She said city officials have to do better at listening to people's concerns because weakening protections now could lead to damaging consequences.