North Charleston retains mass gathering limits despite governor lifting restrictions

NORTH CHARLESTON — The city will retain a 50 percent capacity limit at all of its indoor facilities, despite Gov. Henry McMaster's recent decision to lift restrictions on gatherings across the state.

City spokesman Ryan Johnson said North Charleston will readdress this stance in the future, as successful vaccination efforts continue. But maintaining the current mandate is what's most efficient at the moment, he said.

“For now, until we have more clarity ... we think staying the course is going to be the most advantageous for us," Johnson said.

The rule applies to all indoor facilities operated by the city, including the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center, Charleston Area Convention Center, North Charleston Aquatic Center and city community centers.

The policy was enacted in October, coinciding with the governor's executive order that allowed mass gatherings over 250 people with the state's approval, Johnson said.

The city's decision to continue its policy comes as the governor removed mandatory limits on large gatherings and late-night restaurant alcohol sales, which went into effect March 1.

McMaster did, however, urge organizers to limit attendance to 50 percent capacity and called for continued use of face coverings.

Brian Symmes, a spokesman for the governor, said McMaster's orders do make room for municipalities to enact their own rules regarding mass gatherings.

"However, if those ordinances become overly restrictive or burdensome, the governor is prepared to change course and not allow them any longer," Symmes said.

Frank Lapsley, general manager for the Coliseum and Performing Arts Center, supported the city's decision.

Shows that could pack out the complex, such as Broadway productions or rock 'n' roll events, won't be touring until they are confident they can draw large crowds to events in multiple states, Lapsley said.

“I think it’s a prudent and a well-thought measure," Lapsley said about the city's stance.

The coliseum has been hosting smaller events, such as South Carolina Stingrays hockey matches. Lapsley said the games have yet to reach the coliseum's 5,000-person limit, which is the capacity under the city's COVID-19 restrictions.

This weekend, the Performing Arts Center will host the Miss North Carolina USA and Teen USA and Miss South Carolina USA and Teen USA events. Lapsley expects about 700 people for the Miss South Carolina event but said he hasn't looked at the numbers yet for the North Carolina pageant that will take place in North Charleston.

The PAC can host 1,200 people under the city's current event limit, Lapsley said.

The 50 percent cap for the Convention Center is 7,700 people.

Lapsley feels that not allowing 100 percent capacity allows vendors to make money and the PAC to pay staff without compromising people's safety.

“It’s a win-win on both sides without going to the 100 percent, which might make people more nervous and we would sell less tickets," he said.

There have been large, state-approved gatherings in the city that have raised safety concerns. These include a December cheerleading competition that brought dozens of teams indoors at the Convention Center and a January rave that drew 500 at the Embassy Suites.

Johnson said it's too early to tell whether the governor's decision will lead to an uptick in large events at privately owned businesses throughout North Charleston.

Amid the virus, the city has been on the same side as the governor on some issues, but not always.

When the pandemic began its spread in South Carolina last year, North Charleston refused to issue a stay-at-home order as other S.C. municipalities enacted the mandate.

North Charleston had said it would take the governor's lead on the matter.

McMaster enacted an order in April that limited people's travel but stopped enforcing it in May.

North Charleston did, however, enact a mask mandate, though McMaster never instituted a statewide law requiring people to wear face coverings in public places.