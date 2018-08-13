Some fear a sharp rise in truck traffic could put the brakes on the budding effort to turn around North Charleston's Reynolds Avenue.
That's why a group of residents and business people is expected to appear tonight before the city's Planning Commission to talk about a rezoning at 1840 and 1850 Reynolds Ave. that would clear the way for a new company.
Bill Stanfield of Metanoia Inc., a nonprofit that has been working to revitalize southern North Charleston neighborhoods, said the concerns around Frontier Logistics' plans to move to a new site near the emerging Navy Base Intermodal Facility and the prospect of it adding about 300 more trucks a month along Cosgrove, Spruill and Reynolds avenues.
"There seems to be a pretty strong move afoot to at least push back a little bit,” he said.
Ed Sutton, a developer working in the area for almost three years, said many remember Reynolds Avenue in its heyday, as one of the Lowcountry's most bustling streets.
Sutton said a new architecture firm, an apparel store and others have come back to the area. The Codfather restaurant opened a highly successful eatery there before moving farther up Spruill Avenue, and Metanoia briefly opened The Macon, a restaurant. While it's closed, Dellz Uptown plans to open a new cafe there later this year.
"What we don’t want is for the area to have a more industrial feel,” Sutton said. "More 18-wheelers would give it more of that industrial type feel.
While the debate specifically involves a rezoning plan for one site near the new Intermodal Facility, some feel there's more at stake.
"It sort of represents the future of what the corridor will become," he said. "It will either be people buying up buildings and making investments there or something more industrial."
"The rebirth of Reynolds is still in its infancy," Sutton added, "and something like this would really throw water on the fire that’s started to build.”
The commission meets at 6 p.m. in North Charleston City Hall's Buist conference room.