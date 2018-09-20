In a battle over their neighborhood's future look and feel, North Charleston residents gained some traction this week, but they remain on guard.
Frontier Logistics, a transportation and warehousing company, wanted 1840 and 1850 Reynolds Ave. rezoned so it could build a 600,000-square-foot warehouse and have large trucks transport containers between Reynolds and Interstate 26.
Local neighborhood leaders successfully pushed back — getting 500 petition signatures from Chicora-Cherokee residents and others and also turning out in large numbers before the North Charleston Planning Commission last month.
The commission recommended denying the request, and the business recently withdrew it. Neighbors feel like they won a key battle, but a larger war over how much industry will encroach on them continues.
“I don’t want to give people a false sense of comfort that this is over," said Omar Muhammad, president of the Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities. "It is a small victory. We always have to keep in the forefront what is next.”
The win may be marginal, but it’s given confidence to residents around Reynolds who say that if you show up and speak up for your neighborhood, you can make an impact.
“We all came together," said Rebecca Rushton, the neighborhood association president for Chicora-Cherokee. “Their voices are being heard. When your voices are being heard, it’s easier to speak up.”
Residents felt that Frontier Logistics’ plans would have halted any progress made thus far to transform Reynolds Avenue into a vibrant, walkable center. Large trucks could bring heavy traffic, noise, engine smoke and increase crime, community leaders said.
So the fact that the public's engagement paid off will give some momentum to future efforts to spruce up the community, they said.
“We understand people have to do business, but in the same token, you have to give people the same respect,” Rushton said.
At the August meeting, Frontier Vice President Paul Heard said the business would still build a warehouse if their rezoning request was denied. The warehouse would be smaller and would increase the amount of trucks traveling on Reynolds, Heard said.
“If we have to make a smaller building, then what that’s going to do is not decrease the truck traffic, it’s going to increase it because then we have to store some of the pallets in the other locations we have in this area and we have to shuttle them,” Heard said at the meeting.
The business did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday on its updated plans.
Community residents expect that Frontier will still build a warehouse. But they said they still don't want 18-wheelers in their neighborhood streets.
Muhammad said residents are willing to compromise with Frontier.
He said Frontier could draw up a benefits agreement where they agree to certain initiatives that would benefit local neighborhoods. These could include partnering with Chicora Elementary School, creating activities to help keep youth out of trouble, providing job training and improving neighborhood roads.
In everything that goes on around Reynolds, the local neighborhoods should have a say-so, Muhammad said.
“That’s what meaningful engagement is — involving the community in decision-making,” Muhammad said. “The community realizes they can’t stop growth. They don’t want to bear all the negative burdens of a facility moving into their community. There’s room for compromise.”
In its heyday, Reynolds was a commercial hub with bars and businesses. The Naval Shipyard closure caused things to slow down. But now, revitalization efforts are in the works.
So far, restaurants like the Codfather and Dellz Uptown have opened up shop. A new apparel store, architecture firm and others have returned to the corridor.
LAMC has been using $4 million in mitigation funds for business development, affordable housing, health and wellness programs, and to create scholarships for community residents.
Nonprofit group Metonia has also offered financial literacy classes, as well as created affordable houses and repaired existing ones.
The city has also tried to bring economic development to North Charleston’s south end. For years they’ve attempted to lure a major grocery store to the nearby Shipwatch Square to no avail.