With similar battles being waged around the region, residents in one North Charleston neighborhood are fighting to keep a new complex from encroaching on their small community.
Residents in Singing Pines fear the construction of a 187-unit townhouse development could lead to increased traffic on the existing 88-home neighborhood with slim streets.
Singing Pines resident Andrea Bailey Erb said the community already deals with motorists who use the subdivision as a cut-through between Remount Road and Rivers Avenue, where residents say heavy traffic could become worse if so many new families move to the area.
“We’re just trying to prevent the overbuild that’s going on everywhere,” she said.
City staff recommended approval because the property is separated from Singing Pines by a 100-foot power easement. But after residents packed a recent North Charleston Planning Commission meeting, members recommended denial in a 5-1 vote to rezone the properties at 5600 and 5601 Craig Road, from residential to planned development.
The issue will go before City Council for consideration.
The proposed North Charleston project is located just outside Hanahan.
Both cities have been seeing some of the greatest population growth in the Charleston area, partly because homes and apartments there are more affordable there.
For each of the past three years, Hanahan had the highest rate of population growth in South Carolina, among towns and cities with at least 25,000 residents, the Census Bureau estimated Thursday. North Charleston had a slower rate of growth, due to its size as the state’s third-largest city, but in 2018 only Mount Pleasant gained more residents than North Charleston, which added an estimated 2,305.
Hanahan is just north of Remount Road, less than a third of a mile east of Rivers Avenue.
The proposal on Craig Road calls for more than 20 buildings across 23 acres of land between Singing Pines and Charleston Farms neighborhoods.
Representatives from Seamon Whiteside + Associates, an engineering firm working on the project, said at the commission meeting the new townhouses will help diversify the residential land use in North Charleston. They also pointed to a 100-foot power easement in place that would separate the development from Singing Pines.
Representatives added that 30 percent of the new complex would be open space.
Commission Member Suzanne Thigpen raised concerns about the current width and maintenance of certain roads in the area, such as Amboy Avenue, which Thigpen said was less than 20 feet wide of pavement. This is too slim to facilitate two-way traffic, she said. But if properly maintained, the road could help ease traffic flow.
Singing Pines residents have fought this fight before. Two similar requests to rezone the parcels in 2008 were ultimately withdrawn. Requests were also filed in 2016 and 2017 to rezone the parcels as limited business, but those were withdrawn before it went before City Council.
Residents are getting weary.
“It’s gone through this process so many times, and it's been turned down so many times. At what point is it a 'no' and move on," Erb said.
Jay Worsher, a 40-year Singing Pines resident, said his two homes on Jedi Street won't be affected. But he has concerns for the people who'd take residence in the new complex.
“When we crowd a whole bunch of people in an area without the means to keep it up, it turns out badly," he said.
Other North Charleston residents are in the battle as well, though to no avail in some areas. Residents near an upcoming 274-unit apartment complex on a two-lane section of Patriot Boulevard fear the new complex will bring more traffic to a site that is already a chokepoint.
David Slade contributed to this report.