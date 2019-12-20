A home invasion was thwarted in North Charleston on Friday afternoon by a resident who armed herself with a gun and open fired on the suspects, police confirmed.
Officers responded to a report of a home invasion with shots fired at 4:23 p.m. on Crossroads Drive, said Karley Ash, a North Charleston Police Department spokeswoman.
The suspects knocked at the door of a residence and grabbed the male occupant after he opened the door, Ash said. The male's girlfriend, who also lived at the residence, got a firearm and opened fire, striking one of the suspects.
The suspects then fled, the spokeswoman said.
Detectives believe there is some kind of relationship between the residents and suspects, Ash said.
Further information about the incident was not available Friday night.