North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey didn't mince words Thursday when he expressed his frustration over a railroad company.
In a minute-long video released on the city's social media pages, Summey — standing on railroad tracks — lashed out at a Virginia-based company who'd worked on the Ashley Phosphate Road crossing during rush-hour Wednesday morning.
“Guess where I’m at? Stuck on a railroad. Been there lately?" Summey said in the video. “I couldn’t be more upset about Norfolk’s Southern’s attitude to the people of the Greater Charleston area."
The city's frustrations with Norfolk Southern Corp. reached fever-pitch after the railroad company closed the crossing for maintenance Wednesday. Ashley Phosphate between Spa Road and Palmetto Commerce Parkway was closed as the company put down new rail.
City officials complained the company had no regard for the inconvenience it posed on drivers. From his Twitter handle Wednesday, city spokesman Ryan Johnson posted snarky comments criticizing the company.
"They don't care because they don't have to care," Johnson said.
Summey agreed.
"They only work certain hours, they say. They can't come out and do a repair at night because it doesn’t meet their criteria," the mayor said in his video.
He continued, "What about the criteria of the people who couldn’t get to work on time? The nurses who had to stay overtime at the hospitals until other nurses could arrive? How about the school teachers that couldn’t get to work to educate our kids. They don’t care. That’s wrong."
Norfolk Southern spokesperson Susan Terpay said railway employees work during the day for safety reasons.
The company is handling long pieces of loose steel rail, tie plates, rail anchors and spikes, and with the number of employees and pieces of equipment on the ground, maximum visibility is extremely important, Terpay said.
She said they've reached out to the mayor to discuss the project.
"We apologize for the delays to motorists using the crossing," Terpay said. "Ashley Phosphate Road and other roadways through town are being resurfaced as part of this project."
Tensions between North Charleston and the railroad company have brewed since December, when Norfolk initially started construction at the crossing last month, the city complained to the company it had abandoned the project midway. Workers left behind piles of asphalt and an uneven crossing. Drivers feared vehicle damages.
It took several requests for the company to respond to city inquiries.
Because train tracks are railroad company rights of way, they are off limits to state and local governments. Ultimately, cities like North Charleston have no say in what companies do with railroads.
Last year, a bill was filed in the Legislature that would fine railroad companies for blocking traffic for long periods of time. The legislation went nowhere. This year, state Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, D-North Charleston, filed a similar bill.
Summey said railroads shouldn't abuse their authority and ignore local agencies. He said other organizations would have worked with North Charleston for a better maintenance schedules.
"We need to let Norfolk Southern know you’ve got to respond to the needs of our people," the mayor said. "Everybody else can do it. Highway Department can do it. They don’t just shutdown a road in the daytime to redo it. They do it at night. They put it in the contract. Listen, how about being a citizen of our community instead of someone who thinks they can run in on a rail and run over us."
City officials said a Ladson Road crossing will be closed for maintenance work Tuesday. Norfolk is working on several crossings in the area as it replaces the 14 miles of new rail between Summerville and Charleston.