North Charleston rave that drew 500 people approved by state, criticized by locals

A crowded rave Saturday in a North Charleston hotel drew the ire of concerned residents, arguing events like that shouldn't be allowed to operate during a pandemic.

When 500 people gathered for the neon glowsticks and DJ dance mixes at the Embassy Suites grand ballroom near the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center, they were technically approved to do so by the S.C. Department of Commerce.

The department has been handling the approval process for event submissions from across the state since Gov. Henry McMaster's executive order that required such approvals for events expecting more than 250 guests.

Almost 1,400 events have been submitted into the approval queue since August. A majority of them have been given the go-ahead, from a BBQ festival drawing up to 5,000 in Surfside Beach to a Murrells Inlet soup competition for as many as 1,000.

Some rules are still in place, such as the requirement for participants to wear masks and stay 6 feet from others to socially distance. Venues also must limit occupancy to 50 percent of capacity. According to the rules posted and shared with ticket buyers by the "Alice Rave Wonderland Festival" in North Charleston, those requirements were indeed in place.

However, crowd photographs taken during the rave, in which a majority of attendees were not wearing masks, showed otherwise.

According to event organizer Brian Lonie of the Rage Stars entertainment group, the cutoff was 500 attendees in the 2,500-capacity space. Event rules included 6-foot social distancing, a temperature check and masks upon entry. However, Lonie said, "masks were taken off from time to time."

"Of course, it is hard to breathe when dancing," Lonie told The Post and Courier.

According to the event approval form, masks were to be required "upon arrival for all patrons in the parking lot, at the entrances and inside (the) grand ballroom at all times."

The private property, not managed by the city of North Charleston like the surrounding North Charleston Convention Center Complex, is outside of the city's jurisdiction, according to city spokesman Ryan Johnson.

"Originally, the promoter came to us and we turned it down," Johnson said. "But he went to the Embassy, and they decided to put it on. At that point, we didn't have any say into what was going to occur."

In juxtaposition, Stingrays hockey games are within the city's jurisdiction and safety patrols are not only located at entrances but also throughout the venue enforcing the mask mandate, Johnson said.

"Looking at the photo (of the rave that's been circulating online), I haven’t seen an image like that since before the pandemic," he said. "It’s very concerning."

Photographs taken outside the hotel painted a different picture. Those captured on camera while waiting in line seemingly did adhere to the mask mandate. That's where event organizers and police officers were stationed, Lonie said.

Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard confirmed off-duty officers were employed for the event, tasked with providing security and "making sure nothing threatened patrons." That did not include doling out mask citations, he said.

"That responsibility is on the promoter of the event," Deckard said.

"We did everything we could, but there's always room for more growth," said Lonie, who added he wouldn't throw another event until mass vaccine distribution.

Rage Stars has only hosted one other event during the pandemic, according to Lonie. That was a smaller Halloween party at the Exquis Event Center on Ashley Phosphate Road, which since has taken on new management.

"We had mass amounts of people begging us to put on something and do it safe, so we did," Lonie said, though there were also the "people (who) just didn't want us throwing it period."

Social isolation, one mental health-oriented effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been underplayed, Lonie said.

"A lot of people are committing suicide because of this (pandemic)," he said. "Being locked in your house for months, even years now, telling you not to go anywhere and to just wait and wait — like, that is super scary and we feel everyone's pain who felt that way."

This rave, he said, was an attempt to address that and provide an outlet within the community.

"People just need something for release, so we gave it to them," he said. "We got a lot of love and some hate, but it comes with the territory when doing this kind of profession."

Johnson, the city spokesman, said he is reaching out to the Embassy Suites headquarters to relay concerns that an event of this nature was allowed to be held locally.