North Charleston rally for area homeless puts demands on elected officials

Uplift Charleston has regularly criticized the lack of action taken by local governments to help the area's homeless.

On social media, the group has called for the city of North Charleston to create a Homeless Task Force that would work to end the problem within 10 years. Part of that effort must be building homeless shelters and assistance shelters in the city, the group says.

The city also needs affordable long-term and transitional housing, the group said on its Facebook page. Raising the minimum wage should also be addressed, they say, along with affordable or free transportation.

On Sunday afternoon, Uplift Charleston and other groups took to the streets to release a list of demands for North Charleston and other local governments to take substantial action to help the community’s homeless.

But they had another mission as well: handing out food, water, blankets and hygiene products to the area’s struggling. They were on Rivers Avenue — between the Department of Social Services, the CARTA SuperStop and a church — an area where some live in poverty.

Aaron Comstock, leader of Uplift Charleston, said he comes to the parking lot every day to hand out bag lunches.

“It’s time we start caring about this,” Comstock said. He started Uplift Charleston two years ago but has been working to help the homeless in the Charleston area for five years.

Lately, during the pandemic, he’s received messages every day from people about to be homeless. He questions where the city’s funds for the homeless have gone when the problem hasn’t gotten any better.

“They’re failing this population,” he said of North Charleston officials.

“Just look how we’re living, man,” said Brandon Trollinger, a North Charleston native who organized Sunday’s rally with Comstock.

“When is our leadership going to acknowledge the problem?” he asked.

A group advocating better transportation for the area, Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit, set up a tent to explain the transit issues for the Charleston area.

William Hamilton, the group’s leader, said Charleston needs a bus rapid transit system from downtown Summerville to Charleston. There are plans in the works for such a service, to be operated by the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority, but it's years away.

Hamilton's wife Julia died recently, and her funeral was Saturday. He’s fought for better transit for more than 25 years, and it’s cost him — but he wanted to be out in the community as usual to advocate for change.

“The future of the Lowcountry is where you are standing,” Hamilton said.

Good transit is necessary for a decent quality of life, and until it’s accomplished, he and others are ready to bring “unending opposition” against city officials.

“These people have wasted 25 years of my life making promises they haven’t kept,” he said.

Some activists have struggled with homelessness themselves and now want to give back.

Cathryn Sheppard-Bryant went through a period of homelessness. She wants people still going through it to know they’re not alone.

“We just have to call in for help,” she said. “The help is there. If you go by yourself, you never get there.”

She said it took her a long time to ask for help, so she knows how difficult that is. Now, she works with Walking Women Welfare.