The city of North Charleston put on a real blast Thursday night for its annual Fourth of July Festival at Riverfront Park.

The fireworks display has been billed as the "Lowcountry’s largest" and occasionally the biggest in South Carolina.

The shows at North Charleston and Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant are certainly the area’s longest.

Each costs roughly $1,400 per minute for nearly a half-hour of sizzle and boom. The large 3-inch and 4-inch shells are the heart of the shows, with names such as “ultra-long duration gold kamuro” and “crackling palm trees.”

There are several ways to measure a fireworks show: total cost, how many shells, weight of the fireworks and, most commonly, the display's duration. 

North Charleston contracted with Zambelli Fireworks for the pyrotechnics that featured a wide variety of shells and multi-shot devices .

Other fireworks shows were held at Sullivan's Island, Isle of Palms, Folly Beach, Goose Creek and Summerville. 

