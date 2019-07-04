The city of North Charleston put on a real blast Thursday night for its annual Fourth of July Festival at Riverfront Park.
The fireworks display has been billed as the "Lowcountry’s largest" and occasionally the biggest in South Carolina.
The shows at North Charleston and Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant are certainly the area’s longest.
Each costs roughly $1,400 per minute for nearly a half-hour of sizzle and boom. The large 3-inch and 4-inch shells are the heart of the shows, with names such as “ultra-long duration gold kamuro” and “crackling palm trees.”
Brice Salmonsen, 10, watches the firework display during the 4th of July Festival on Thursday at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Cameron Richard watches the firework display during the 4th of July Festival on Thursday at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Ivan Rosario, 2, holds his ears while fireworks go off during the 4th of July Festival on Thursday at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Ruby Sterling, 10, smiles as she releases a giant bubble she made during the 4th of July Festival on Thursday at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Jamie Failing of The Stardust Pixies Circus performs for people during the 4th of July Festival on Thursday at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Wes Ortiz, 9, helps out Matt Gravity blow out a flaming torch during the 4th of July Festival on Thursday at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Grayson Posey, 4, dances while playing with Landon Spires, 2, and Jaclyn Spires, 9, during the 4th of July Festival on Thursday at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Emily Ramos and Luis Enrique play with bubbles during the 4th of July Festival on Thursday at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Micailyn, 9, and Michelle Funderburk of North Charleston share a laugh on July 4, 2019 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Sylvia Jarrus/Staff
Mary Dunen and Saundra Minter wear their rain ponchos to avoid the rain while having fun during the 4th of July Festival on Thursday at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Dwayne Schumpert takes a photo with his disposable camera of Haley Mae Campbell performing during the 4th of July Festival on Thursday at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Grayson Posey, 4, places a patriotic necklace around his body during the 4th of July Festival on Thursday at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Jeremy Brown holds an umbrella for his kids Justin Brown, 16, Brianna Brown, 8, and Layla Brown, 4, during the 4th of July Festival on Thursday at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Dwayne Schumpert of Columbia stands for a portrait on July 4, 2019 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Sylvia Jarrus/Staff
Andy Tellez and Courtney Fitzpatrick dance during the 4th of July Festival on Thursday at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Kids spin around on a playground during the 4th of July Festival on Thursday at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
The crowd raise their hands for a selfie with performer Haley Mae Campbell during the 4th of July Festival on Thursday at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Bear Phillips of North Charleston dances on July 4, 2019 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Sylvia Jarrus/Staff
Fireworks shoot off into the sky during the 4th of July Festival on Thursday at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Jordan Turbeville, 3, plays with a sparkler during the 4th of July Festival on Thursday at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Kids play in the water fountain during a fireworks display on July 4, 2019 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Sylvia Jarrus/Staff
Cameron Richard and Victoria Zarlenga watch the firework display during the 4th of July Festival on Thursday at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Fireworks shoot off into the sky during the 4th of July Festival on Thursday at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Fireworks shoot off into the sky during the 4th of July Festival on Thursday at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
There are several ways to measure a fireworks show: total cost, how many shells, weight of the fireworks and, most commonly, the display's duration.
North Charleston contracted with Zambelli Fireworks for the pyrotechnics that featured a wide variety of shells and multi-shot devices .
Other fireworks shows were held at Sullivan's Island, Isle of Palms, Folly Beach, Goose Creek and Summerville.
