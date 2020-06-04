North Charleston protesters marched through Park Circle in honor of George Floyd

A march that began with an Instagram post and confusion around where to go and to start ended with a rally in Park Circle with local pastors, residents and some law enforcement.

Around 100 protesters gathered Thursday in Park Circle to march down East Montague Avenue in recognition of the death of George Floyd and police brutality.

Attendees chanted sayings like "Say his name ... George Floyd" and "No justice, no peace, no racist police."

Raqual Padgett was one of the oldest protesters participating in a march that was dominated by a diverse group of teenagers. She is in her 40s and hopes more people in her age group get out more and participate in the protests.

If they don't, she at least hopes they donate more to organizations.

"That's the least you can do," said the North Charleston resident and employee of Lowcountry Local First. "Once you're that age, you've seen enough."

She is a mother of three and her two oldest are both adult black men. They are part of her inspiration for attending the event. Floyd's death felt like the final straw to her. She hopes the protest this week builds more awareness.

"My oldest son has been profiled many times by area police here," she said. "I've had enough."

Though at first protesters were confused about where to go and who organized the event, they all came together and followed along when the marching suddenly began.

They started by walking around the sidewalk border encasing the perimeter of the park before marching down East Montague and through the Park Circle Business District. The North Charleston Police Department escorted protesters throughout their route, only interrupting to ask that the group stay on the sidewalk.

Attendees were met with residents honking their horns in support and local business owners screaming "black lives matter" from their front entrances.

Less than five minutes into the march, there was one Park Circle resident with his daughter who shouted and followed protesters for a block. He blamed the group for ruining his daughter's day and shouted "this is my (expletive) neighborhood." The interaction lasted less than five minutes before he walked away.

Devon Smith, 21, said he’s been hesitant to join the protests that have cropped up this week because he feels like it could mean potentially putting his life in danger. The Trident Technical College student said every time he walks through his front door, his little brother always jumps into his arms to greet him.

“Maybe if I didn't have a family, I would definitely be out here more,” he said.

The Park Circle rally was the second one he’d ever been to. He hopes that his actions will bring awareness to systematic racism in America.

A dozen or so members of Anderson’s Alpha Angels Step Team gathered near the playground to practice a routine dedicated to Floyd and other black men and women who’d died at the hands of police. They didn’t know about the rally organized later that afternoon, but a few said they planed to participate in some over the weekend.

“It hits home when you know it could be your brother or your dad,” said Bri Bell, 19.

Some of the youngest protesters included 17-year-old high school students from the Summerville and North Charleston area.

Jynesis Lee, 17, is a Summerville resident and graduating senior at Cane Bay High School. She was holding a sign that read "does property matter more than my life."

She wasn't surprised and was actually glad that there was a protest in the neighborhood.

"Because it's a gentrified area," she said.

She hopes the protest is an additional reminder that the area around Park Circle was once dominated by more black people. But ultimately she attended in recognition of Floyd and awareness about police brutality.

Once the group circled back to the park area, North Charleston Assistant Police Chief A.C. Gomes addressed protesters before the crowd dispersed around 3 p.m. He thanked them for gathering peacefully.

“We’re listening,” Gomes said. “We hear you.”

Thomas Ravenell and Thomas Dixon, two North Charleston pastors and community activists, urged the group to not only take action via protests and marches but also to exercise their right to vote.

Ravenell, 54, also wanted to ensure that the protest remained peaceful and show support to the young crowd. He was happy to see the enthusiasm and hopes it continues on to the polls.

“We now go to the polls. We register, we strategize, we plan, we organize, we go vote,” Ravenell said.

Aujea Bowman, 16, attended Thursday’s protests with three other members of the Fort Dorchester High School softball team.

“Since we’re not 18, we can’t vote,” she said. “But we want to show our support somehow.”

Sharing posts on social media isn’t enough, Bowman said. She felt like she needed to show up in-person to have her voice heard. She said she worries every day about how police violence could impact her family. Earlier this week, her dad was planning on walking to the store alone. She begged him not to go.

“I was like, ‘I’m not trying to loose you to any of this,’” she said. “If a man can’t jog in the street, what makes you think you can walk in the street as a black man,” Bowman said, referencing Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was shot and killed near Brunswick, Georgia, as he was running down the street.

It’s not just police brutality that needs to be addressed, she said.

“It’s a much deeper issue,” Bowman said.