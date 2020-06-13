North Charleston protesters decry 2003 killing of armed, mentally ill alleged shoplifter

Standing near a weathered memorial along Rivers Avenue, William Wylder choked back tears on Saturday morning while describing the death of his brother, Asberry, who was fatally shot in 2003 by North Charleston police responding to a shoplifting complaint.

Family members and supporters walked from the spot where Asberry Wylder died, on Rivers Avenue at Target Street, to North Charleston City Hall on Saturday calling for a re-investigation of the shooting.

Leading the march, brothers Keith and William Wylder carried the same protest banner they carried in 2003, when Asberry Wylder's death prompted state and federal investigations, a $10 million civil lawsuit and a threatened boycott of North Charleston stores.

"I remember it like it was yesterday, and I'm 51," said Keith Wylder. "I just hope that things can get better, for everyone."

The protest comes amid weeks of marches and rallies across the country and throughout South Carolina following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, a black man, died when a white police officer kept his knee on the handcuffed man's neck for nearly nine minutes. The officer and three others who did nothing to prevent the death have been charged.

Asberry Wylder was holding a knife and intoxicated when he was killed. He was also mentally ill, a condition that had brought police to his house and prompted court-ordered treatment that same year.

South Carolina police officers receive far more training now than they did in the past on how to de-escalate confrontations with people who are mentally ill. In the 2003 death of Wylder, the county solicitor and a federal judge decided the police acted appropriately.

Former North Charleston NAACP President Ed Bryant and James Johnson, who is affiliated with the National Action Network and is running for a seat in the General Assembly, described Wylder's death as a murder.

"This tells me they think of black people as less than a dog," Johnson declared outside City Hall, holding up photos of the incident that were published in 2003. Johnson, who has run unsuccessfully for local and state offices, urged the crowd to make their voices heard in upcoming elections.

"Take over your city," Johnson told a crowd of about 50 people. "Vote, vote, vote."

The death of Asberry Wylder was the subject of dozens of articles in The Post and Courier in 2003 and 2004. Here are the events leading up to the confrontation on Rivers Avenue, and those that followed, based on those reports:

In July of 2003 Asberry Wylder, who had been diagnosed as schizophrenic, was released from a mental health facility. His family has said Wylder's mental health problems began in 1992 after he was beaten, robbed and left in a coma for two days.

Two days after his release a North Charleston SWAT team was called to his family home on James Bell Drive to end an hours-long standoff during which Wylder threatened to kill himself with a knife and kept police at bay with a dog.

Wylder, 41, was not charged with a crime related to that incident, but spent months in the Charleston County jail, partly because he had failed to get mental health treatment while serving a probationary term on crack cocaine charges. He was released on Halloween to receive counseling at a county mental health facility.

On the afternoon of Nov. 7, 2003, North Charleston police were called to what was then a Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Rivers Avenue near Interstate 526, walking distance from his home and from where Wylder had allegedly shoplifted a bag of deli ham.

Responding to the shoplifting report, about a half-dozen police officers confronted Wylder in the grocery store parking lot, drawing their guns when Wylder displayed a knife. A walking standoff ensued across Rivers Avenue as Wylder walked in the direction of his nearby home. Tests would later show that Wylder was intoxicated at the time.

Outside a title loan business, police pepper-sprayed Wylder, who they said was flailing at the police with a small knife and a sharpened screwdriver. Police said Wylder stabbed one of the officers with the knife, causing no injury because of a protective vest — a key fact that family members and supporters dispute.

Police shot Wylder twice. One shot hit an artery in his leg, causing his death.

Some of the many witnesses claimed that police beat Wylder after he was handcuffed, including Randall Blankenship, a passerby who photographed the incident with a disposable camera.

The State Law Enforcement Division compiled a 350-page report on the case, and then-Solicitor Ralph Hoisington cleared the police officers of wrongdoing. The FBI also investigated.

Relations between police and the black community were fraught at the time, partly because of the 2000 killing of Edward Snowden, who had called the police because a group of white men were attacking him. When police arrived at a video store on Dorchester Road, they saw Snowden holding a gun and shot him four times, killing him. The city later paid his family $69,950 to settle a resulting lawsuit.

Days after Wylder was killed North Charleston, Mayor Keith Summey requested a U.S. Justice Department investigation, but no reports suggest that such an investigation took place.

In December 2003, Rev. Jesse Jackson led hundreds in a march and protest outside North Charleston City Hall.

In the months that followed Johnson, representing the local Rainbow/PUSH Coalition at the time, called for a boycott of North Charleston businesses and for the resignation of Police Chief Jon Zumalt. Zumalt continued as police chief, and the department created a diversity training program for police and purchased stun guns to give officers an alternative to deadly force in subduing suspects.

In 2007, with a $10 million wrongful death civil lawsuit under way over Wylder's death, U.S. District Judge Michael Duffy ended the case after a week of testimony, saying officers shouldn't be second-guessed for a "split-second" decision during an armed confrontation. Family members said Saturday that they had refused settlement offers and the case should have been decided by a jury.

"They came to us three times and put money on the table," said William Wylder. "I refused, because I wanted justice, and I still want justice."

Johnson said he will call on the U.S. Attorney General and the Department of Justice to re-investigate the case, and will organize another march next week.