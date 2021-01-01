North Charleston project that will cover nearly 30 acres of wetlands moving forward

NORTH CHARLESTON — A mixed-use development planned near the Tanger Outlets received approval earlier this year to fill in nearly 30 acres of wetlands.

Now that the project, known as Uptown, has won its wetlands permit from the Army Corps of Engineers, the city of North Charleston will look to create a special financing district to help fund the project that could further make the community around International Boulevard a vibrant corridor for living and shopping.

Plans for the Uptown tract, which stretches along International Boulevard, include residential, commercial and office space near the outlets, and possibly a pedestrian bridge over the boulevard.

North Charleston partnered with developers four years ago to lend the project some clout as the wetlands permit moved through a lengthy approval process.

Mayor Keith Summey said the city knew obtaining the permit would be a challenge.

The city is turning its attention to creating a special financing district, which would allow the developers to obtain reimbursements for the project using money from increased property tax revenue.

A decision regarding the finance district should come before the city's Finance Committee within two months.

Summey said the city is looking into creating two parking decks that would be owned by the city. North Charleston is already nearing completion of a 2,000-space parking garage near the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center.

"There’s so little land to be used that you need to use tier parking," the mayor said.

The new parking spaces could help free up some of the city's on-ground parking near the coliseum for new development. Summey said the lots around the coliseum are valued at $1.5 million per acre, so it could be a worthwhile venture for the city to sell some of it and pay for new projects in the area.

In addition to the outlets and the city's coliseum and Charleston Area Convention Center, the area around the Uptown tract contains a Walmart, Sam's Club and numerous restaurants, hotels and other businesses.

Plans for the new Uptown development indicates the area is shaping up to become a focal point for investment.

"It's going to create an opportunity to create a little more of a hub," Summey said.

The city's ultimate vision is to create a more vibrant mix of residential and commercial sites along Montague Avenue between International Boulevard and the former Navy base, where new development has been filling vacant lots and replacing dilapidated structures for years.

Also nearby is Liberty Hill, located along East Montague Avenue. The community is North Charleston's oldest neighborhood and is a historic Black community established by formerly enslaved people.

Summey said he'd like to see new locally owned businesses come to the community, noting new development along Montague Avenue is a chance to bring progress to the African American neighborhood that's long lacked new investment.

The permit makes way for developers to fill in 28.5 acres of wetlands. The tract's owners feel the project will be a success.

“We believe the eventual project is worth it," said Lenn Jewel, part of North Charleston Uptown LLC, the site's owner.

Uptown LLC is also required to adhere to environmental mitigations, which has included the owner acquiring 780 acres in Berkeley and Dorchester counties near the Ridgeville area to help offset the wetlands purchase.

Conservation easements will be placed on the properties to help protect them, Jewel said.

The project won't have any impact on endangered species fish habits, according to the permit application to the Army Corps.

The Coastal Conservation League endorsed Uptown in the past as the project focused on urban infill rather than greenfield development.