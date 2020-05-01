North Charleston police won't charge 16-year-old girl with shooting stepdad in self-defense

North Charleston police said they're not planning to a charge a 16-year-old girl with shooting her mother's husband after hearing she did so in self-defense.

The teenager, whose name wasn't released due to her age, was on Remount Road with her mother and stepfather when he attacked the adult woman outside of a car, Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.

The man passed his stepdaughter a handgun as she and her mother got into the vehicle, according to Deckard. When he grabbed a piece of concrete and hit the car with it, threatening to kill the pair, the girl shot him in the head and shoulder.

He was taken to Trident Medical Center, according to the report, where he is recovering.

She fled the scene, Deckard said, but officers caught up and took her into custody on Remus Street.

She was charged with failure to stop for blue lights.