North Charleston police used surveillance footage to nab murder suspect

Surveillance footage from area businesses helped detectives identify a suspect in the shooting last month of Markel Maxwell in North Charleston, according to court records.

Antonio Bernard Grant, 31, was arrested June 8 by law enforcement officers on charges of murder and a weapons offense. He is accused of fatally shooting Maxwell, 21, while he sat in his vehicle on Parana Street, located off Remount Road east of U.S. 78 in North Charleston.

Maxwell was found dead in his gold-colored Chevy Malibu at 8:34 p.m., according to a criminal affidavit. Seventeen 9 mm shell casings littered the yard of a nearby home.

Surveillance footage showed Maxwell's car turning down Parana Street from Remount Road, passing several people on the front porch of a residence, and parking down the street, the affidavit states.

Seconds later, a man was seen running from the residence where the people were sitting while allegedly pointing a handgun behind him. The slide on the gun appeared locked, suggesting all its ammunition was spent.

Police determined from the video the man with the handgun was Grant, the affidavit states.

Grant, also known as "Butter," has a criminal record stretching back more than two decades.

In 1998, he was convicted of aggravated assault and battery and sentenced to six years in prison, which was suspended for probation. Two years later, he was convicted for possessing a stolen vehicle and sentenced to five years in prison, again suspended for probation.

A second aggravated assault and battery conviction in 2000 landed Grant in prison for three years.

In 2008, he was sentenced to five years in prison for assault with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into a vehicle. In 2016, he was convicted of felony fraud and sentenced to five years in prison.